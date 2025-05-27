First quarter GDP growth seen at 2.2 percent

ANKARA
The Turkish economy is estimated to have expanded by 2.17 percent in the first quarter of 2025 compared to the same period of the previous year, according to an Anadolu Agency poll of 16 economists.

Economists participating in the survey placed their growth expectations for the first quarter within the range of 1.5 percent to 3.2 percent.

The Turkish economy expanded by 5.4 percent in the first quarter of 2024 and by 3 percent in the fourth quarter of last year.

The average growth expectation of economists for the whole of 2025 is at 2.91 percent, while their forecast for the 2026 growth is 3.97 percent.

The Turkish Statistical Institute (TÜİK) will unveil the first quarter growth data on May 30.

The government forecasts in its medium-term program that Türkiye’s GDP growth will pick up from 3.2 percent in 2024 to 4 percent in 2025, with the size of the Turkish economy reaching $1.47 trillion and per capita income rising to 17,028 from $15,463 in 2024.

Last week, the European Commission said in its Spring Economic Forecast report that it expects the Turkish economy to expand by 2.8 percent this year and 3.5 percent in 2026.

According to the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD), Türkiye’s economy will grow by 2.8 percent in 2025.

The development bank forecasts the GDO growth to accelerate to 3.5 percent in 2026,

