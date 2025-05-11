First lady honors moms on Mother's Day

First lady honors moms on Mother's Day

ANKARA
First lady honors moms on Mothers Day

Turkish first lady Emine Erdoğan on May 11 took to social media to offer heartfelt congratulations to mothers across Türkiye in celebration of Mother’s Day.

“Happy Mother’s Day to all mothers who nurture with their hearts, teach with their presence and heal the world with their love. I especially honor the mothers of martyrs, who have entrusted their children to the homeland’s soil. Their patience and prayers are the most precious treasures of our nation,”
she wrote on X.

Erdoğan also expressed solidarity with Palestinian mothers in the war-torn Gaza Strip, whose struggle has “written the story of resistance through their tears.” She extended well wishes to the mothers of Diyarbakır who have participated in the vigil for their children believed to be involved with the PKK terrorist organization.

The first lady also congratulated foster mothers, saying, “These hearts, which cherish
and embrace those who are not their own flesh and blood, embody the living essence of mercy.”

“I congratulate all women who carry motherhood in their hearts on this Mother’s Day,” she added.
Her message followed a day after the First Lady attended an event organized by the ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP).

The event brought together mothers of fallen soldiers, veterans, the disabled, foster mothers and mothers of earthquake survivors.

Erdoğan expressed great joy in meeting these courageous women, as well as mothers from
various parts of the world.

mother's day,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() PKK announces dissolution, declares end to armed struggle

PKK announces dissolution, declares end to armed struggle
LATEST NEWS

  1. PKK announces dissolution, declares end to armed struggle

    PKK announces dissolution, declares end to armed struggle

  2. US, China to publish details of 'substantial' trade talks in Geneva

    US, China to publish details of 'substantial' trade talks in Geneva

  3. Groundbreaking Cameroonian curator Kouoh dies

    Groundbreaking Cameroonian curator Kouoh dies

  4. Archaeological treasure in Düzce being uncovered

    Archaeological treasure in Düzce being uncovered

  5. Juiciest bite ever

    Juiciest bite ever
Recommended
PKK announces dissolution, declares end to armed struggle

PKK announces dissolution, declares end to armed struggle
Human trials set to begin for three groundbreaking Turkish medicines

Human trials set to begin for three groundbreaking Turkish medicines
Exhibition on motherhood opens at Ankara museum

Exhibition on motherhood opens at Ankara museum
Two secret hotel tunnels built through Antalya cliffs raise concern

Two secret hotel tunnels built through Antalya cliffs raise concern
Finance Ministry uncovers over 2,000 violations of public spending measures

Finance Ministry uncovers over 2,000 violations of public spending measures
Seven arrested in fake base station spy ring

Seven arrested in fake base station spy ring
WORLD No ceasefire or prisoner release in exchange for US-Israeli hostage: Netanyahu

No ceasefire or prisoner release in exchange for US-Israeli hostage: Netanyahu

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Monday that the release of a U.S.-Israeli hostage announced by Hamas would not lead to a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip or the release of Palestinian prisoners.
ECONOMY US, China to publish details of substantial trade talks in Geneva

US, China to publish details of 'substantial' trade talks in Geneva

The U.S. and China will Monday give details of "substantial progress" touted by Washington on trade talks aimed at ending a devastating tariff war launched by U.S. President Donald Trump that has wiped billions off equities and brought chaos to international commerce.
SPORTS Fenerbahçe fumbles in Süper Lig title race

Fenerbahçe fumbles in Süper Lig title race

Jose Mourinho’s Fenerbahçe was held to a 3-3 draw by Kayserispor at home on March 20 night, leaving archrival Galatasaray a huge boost in its bid to win a third consecutive Turkish Süper Lig title.
﻿