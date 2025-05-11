First lady honors moms on Mother's Day

ANKARA

Turkish first lady Emine Erdoğan on May 11 took to social media to offer heartfelt congratulations to mothers across Türkiye in celebration of Mother’s Day.

“Happy Mother’s Day to all mothers who nurture with their hearts, teach with their presence and heal the world with their love. I especially honor the mothers of martyrs, who have entrusted their children to the homeland’s soil. Their patience and prayers are the most precious treasures of our nation,”

she wrote on X.

Erdoğan also expressed solidarity with Palestinian mothers in the war-torn Gaza Strip, whose struggle has “written the story of resistance through their tears.” She extended well wishes to the mothers of Diyarbakır who have participated in the vigil for their children believed to be involved with the PKK terrorist organization.

The first lady also congratulated foster mothers, saying, “These hearts, which cherish

and embrace those who are not their own flesh and blood, embody the living essence of mercy.”

“I congratulate all women who carry motherhood in their hearts on this Mother’s Day,” she added.

Her message followed a day after the First Lady attended an event organized by the ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP).

The event brought together mothers of fallen soldiers, veterans, the disabled, foster mothers and mothers of earthquake survivors.

Erdoğan expressed great joy in meeting these courageous women, as well as mothers from

various parts of the world.