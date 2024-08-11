First lady appreciates Palestinian woman’s efforts on providing clean water

ANKARA
Turkish first lady Emine Erdoğan has extended her congratulations to a Palestinian female agricultural engineer for her achievement in developing a method to convert seawater into drinking water in Gaza.

“Never giving up means finding your way under all conditions, just like water. Palestinian agricultural engineer Inas El-Gul sheds light on her country with the system she developed amid the country's darkest moments,” she stated in her remarks in a social media post on X.

“My sincere congratulations go out to the courageous woman who transformed seawater into potable water, accomplishing an inconceivable feat,” she further stated, adding that she hopes that more people will have access to the system she developed.

The first lady ended her message with a call to the international community, stating, “The world should take note that, despite ongoing efforts to destroy the region of Palestine, hope continues to be a guiding force within the country."

Israel's attacks have killed at least 39,790 people during the 10-month war in Gaza, according to Health Ministry in the war-torn Palestinian enclave.

After months of bombardment, Gaza is experiencing a crippling water crisis affecting a growing number of displaced people.

The Israeli war pushed nearly 85 percent of Gaza’s population into internal displacement amid a crippling blockade of most food, clean water and medicine, while 60 percent of the enclave's infrastructure has been damaged or destroyed, according to the U.N.

