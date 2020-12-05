First export train heads from Turkey to China

  • December 05 2020 07:00:00

ANKARA- Anadolu Agency
The first train carrying export goods from Turkey to China departed from Istanbul on Dec. 4, said the Turkish Foreign Ministry.

The train "will follow the Trans Caspian East-West Middle Corridor via Baku-Tbilisi-Kars railway, covering 8,693 kms, passing two continents, two seas, five countries and forwarding its freight to China in 12 days," according to the ministry statement.

Noting that 10 carriages have successfully operated on the China-Turkey-Europe line, it said last November a transit train set off from China to Prague.

It made the journey on the Turkey-pioneered Trans Caspian East-West Middle Corridor and the Marmaray rail line.

"Turkey will continue taking necessary steps to further enhance connectivity between the East and the West and to consolidate its central position in its region," it added.

