First exhibition of Istanbul Photo Awards 2026 opens

ANKARA

The first exhibition of İstanbul Photo Awards 2026 opens at Anadolu’s AAtolye Exhibition Hall in the Turkish capital, Ankara.

Speaking at the opening event, Anadolu CEO Serdar Karagöz said Istanbul Photo Awards 2026 has become one of the world’s leading news photography contests, bringing together the best photographers and jury members from across the globe while highlighting stories that shape humanity’s collective memory.

“In organizing the Istanbul Photo Awards contest for the 12th time, Anadolu aimed to bring photography together with art, aesthetics, and news,” Karagoz said.

He stressed the enduring power of photography, saying that some images outlive both events and people.

This year’s Photo of the Year award went to Palestinian photographer Haitham Imad’s image Gaza, No Hope,

Guatemalan Ambassador to Ankara Eduardo Enrique Hernandez Recinos also praised the contest, describing it as “a great and tremendous job.”

“It requires a lot of pressure and time to achieve this, and they do it every year, so it continues to evolve,” he said. Recinos added that the Gaza-related photos particularly drew his attention and demonstrated how journalists can convey realities in real time through their work.

Approximately 19,000 photographs were submitted to Istanbul Photo Awards 2026, with 26 photographers receiving awards in 10 categories.

The Photo of the Year award went to Palestinian photographer Haitham Imad for his image, shot for EPA, titled “Gaza, No Hope,” depicting 2-year-old Sham at Nasser Hospital in the Gaza Strip.

A total of 30 awards and $58,000 in prize money were handed out during the contest.

The award-winning photos will be featured in exhibitions in Türkiye and abroad, as well as in the annual Istanbul Photo Awards photo album.

Information on award-winning photos and jury members is available at istanbulphotoawards.com.