Firms fined 11.5 billion Turkish Liras for competition violations

ANKARA

The Turkish Competition Authority has imposed nearly 11.5 billion Turkish Lira ($272 million) in fines on companies over the past 10 months, following investigations into violations across a wide range of industries, from food and construction to banking, retail and digital markets.

According to official data, the Authority received 1,430 applications between January and October regarding practices that restrict or distort competition, as well as cases involving abuse of market dominance.

Out of 72 decisions taken, 12 were closed during the preliminary investigation stage, while the remaining 60 resulted in penalties, including those settled through negotiation.

The Authority also reviewed 305 merger and acquisition applications during the same period. These included 2 mergers, 214 acquisitions, 76 joint ventures and 13 privatizations. Of these, 280 were approved unconditionally, while 7 received conditional approval.

In total, firms were fined 11.46 billion liras. The food industry topped the list with 4.7 billion liras in penalties, followed by the construction sector with 3.4 billion liras.

Banking, capital markets, finance, and insurance services faced fines of 1.1 billion liras, infrastructure services were fined 658.9 million liras, and the textile and apparel sector received 402.3 million liras in penalties.