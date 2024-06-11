Fire outbreaks in five provinces brought under control

ANTALYA

Firefighting teams wrestled with fire outbreaks that transpired in five of the country's 81 provinces in the past 24 hours, managing to bring them under control after extensive efforts, with cooling measures still underway.

Fires erupted in the southern province of Adana's Feke district, the western provinces of İzmir's Bergama district and Balıkesir's Altıeylül district, the northern province of Tokat's Niksar district, and the ancient city of Olympos in Mediterranean tourism hotspot Antalya.

In the southern province of Adana's Feke district, a forest fire broke out around 3:30 p.m. on June 10, the cause of which is yet unknown. Upon notification, the Forest Management Directorate and fire squad immediately arrived at the scene, bringing the situation under control.

Another fire started in the western provinces of İzmir's Bergama district, with a reason not yet determined. Citizens notified the authorities to take action upon recognizing the smoke caused by the fire.

Fifteen water tankers, three helicopters, three water supply vehicles, two planes and two bulldozers belonging to the Regional Directorate of Forestry were swiftly deployed to the area, successfully bringing the fire under control through the diligent efforts of the teams. Cooling efforts continue in the region.

On the other side, a fire broke out in a forestland in the northern province of Tokat's Niksar district and quickly spread to a wide area due to strong winds. While scores of fire brigade crews came to the scene upon notification, the Forestry Department and the district municipality fire teams continued to intervene in the fire.

A fire also broke out in another western province of Balıkesir's Altıeylül district. A team of 120 firefighters, supported by 12 water tankers, seven water supply vehicles, four planes, three bulldozers, and two helicopters, worked tirelessly to prevent the fire from spreading.

A resting area within the ancient city of Olympos ignited in flames around 3 a.m. on June 11. The teams of the Forestry Department and the municipality responded promptly and managed to gain control of the fire within four hours.