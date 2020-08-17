Fire breaks out in grove by the Bosphorus

  • August 17 2020 15:30:00

ISTANBUL
A fire broke out on Emirgan Grove, a historical urban park facing the Bosphorus in Istanbul, late on Aug. 16, burning several acres of green space.

Flames erupted in the wooded area of the grove around 9:30 p.m. suddenly with a reason un-known, according to the reports.

Firefighters and police teams were sent to the scene in a short time upon the notification from the residents who saw the growing fire.

The fire was taken under control and extinguished before it spread to the residential areas outside the grove.

The coastal road on the edge of the Bosphorus was closed for a while due to the fire.

The exact cause of the fire will be determined after the technical and criminal examination.

The grove, which also has monumental trees where migrating birds rest, was declared a protected nature reserve in 1999, thanks to the efforts of nature-lovers.

One of the last large green spaces in the city center, the park covers an area of 117 acres on a hillside, which is enclosed by high walls.

