Fire breaks out in historical Çırağan Palace

ISTANBUL

A fire broke out at a hotel located in the terrain of historical Çırağan Palace in Istanbul’s Beşiktaş district, while there are no casualties reported.

The fire broke out on the fourth floor of the five-story luxury Çırağan Palace Hotel on the premises of the palace at 11 a.m.

Customers staying at the hotel and workers making renovation works on the floor where the fire broke out were evacuated from the building.

The fire in the hotel, where the dense smoke rose, was taken under control one hour after a large number of firefighters were dispatched to the scene.

Those affected by the smoke were taken to the surrounding hospitals, and the street where Çırağan Palace is located was closed to traffic in line with security measures.

The cause of the fire has not yet been determined.