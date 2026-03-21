Fire at Bodrum marina sinks 7 motor yachts

Fire at Bodrum marina sinks 7 motor yachts

BODRUM
Fire at Bodrum marina sinks 7 motor yachts

A fire that broke out on a motor yacht moored at a marina in Bodrum spread to seven other vessels and left seven motor yachts sunk, while one sustained damage, officials said on March 21.

The blaze erupted for reasons not yet known at the marina in the Yalıkavak neighborhood and quickly intensified as strong winds fanned the flames.

Firefighters, police and medical teams were dispatched to the scene after the fire spread to nearby motor yachts measuring between around 20 and 30 meters in length. Response crews faced difficulty at times because of the wind, which complicated efforts to contain the blaze in the tightly packed marina area.

The operation was supported from the sea by the KIYEM-6 fast rescue boat of the Directorate General of Coastal Safety and by firefighting boats from the Bodrum Regional Port Authority. Authorities said the fire was eventually brought under control after an intensive operation carried out from both land and sea.

Bodrum Mayor Tamer Mandalinci, Coast Guard station commander Raşit Gödelek and Bodrum Regional Port Director Tuncay Aydın also went to the marina to follow the response on site. Mandalinci described the incident as an unwanted event and said the cause of the fire would be determined through an investigation.

He said cooling efforts were continuing after the flames were contained, with coastal safety units working from the sea and firefighting teams from land. The incident once again highlighted the challenge of controlling marina fires under windy conditions, where flames can jump rapidly between vessels before emergency teams fully secure the area.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Vibrant celebrations mark Nevruz across Türkiye

Vibrant celebrations mark Nevruz across Türkiye
LATEST NEWS

  1. Vibrant celebrations mark Nevruz across Türkiye

    Vibrant celebrations mark Nevruz across Türkiye

  2. Explosive-laden unmanned surface vehicle washes ashore on Black Sea

    Explosive-laden unmanned surface vehicle washes ashore on Black Sea

  3. $100 mln loss as fire engulfs luxury yachts at Bodrum marina

    $100 mln loss as fire engulfs luxury yachts at Bodrum marina

  4. Nevruz should serve as beacon for peace in the region: Erdoğan

    Nevruz should serve as beacon for peace in the region: Erdoğan

  5. Former Greek minister slams Athens over pro-Israel policy

    Former Greek minister slams Athens over pro-Israel policy
Recommended
Vibrant celebrations mark Nevruz across Türkiye

Vibrant celebrations mark Nevruz across Türkiye
Explosive-laden unmanned surface vehicle washes ashore on Black Sea

Explosive-laden unmanned surface vehicle washes ashore on Black Sea
$100 mln loss as fire engulfs luxury yachts at Bodrum marina

$100 mln loss as fire engulfs luxury yachts at Bodrum marina
Nevruz should serve as beacon for peace in the region: Erdoğan

Nevruz should serve as beacon for peace in the region: Erdoğan
Confidence in Türkiye increased after the war: Turkish top diplomat

Confidence in Türkiye increased after the war: Turkish top diplomat
Political parties exchange Eid greeting visits in Ankara

Political parties exchange Eid greeting visits in Ankara
Türkiye condemns settler violence, settlement expansion in West Bank

Türkiye condemns settler violence, settlement expansion in West Bank
WORLD Former Greek minister slams Athens over pro-Israel policy

Former Greek minister slams Athens over pro-Israel policy

Former Greek finance minister accused Athens of serving United States’ and Israeli interests, arguing that Ankara has instead succeeded in positioning itself as a mediator amid regional crises.
ECONOMY Experts flag worries over US-China Board of Trade

Experts flag worries over US-China 'Board of Trade'

As Washington and Beijing mull a new mechanism to adjust trade between the world's two largest economies, some analysts warn that it could interfere with market forces, while others consider it a path to smoother coexistence.
SPORTS Galatasaray to defend slim lead at Anfield

Galatasaray to defend slim lead at Anfield

Anfield will brace for another high-stakes European night on March 18 as Liverpool looks to overturn a narrow deficit against Galatasaray in the second leg of their Champions League knockout stage tie.  
﻿