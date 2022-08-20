Finland to host talks with Türkiye, Sweden over NATO bid

  • August 20 2022 10:13:00

Finland to host talks with Türkiye, Sweden over NATO bid

MIKKELI
Finland to host talks with Türkiye, Sweden over NATO bid

Finland will host a meeting with Sweden and Türkiye later this month, the Finnish foreign minister said on Aug. 19, after Ankara voiced its opposition to the Nordic countries’ NATO bids.

"Representatives of Finland, Sweden and Türkiye will meet in Finland in August," Foreign Minister Pekka Haavisto told reporters.

He did not provide a date but Türkiye’s Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu previously said the three would meet on August 26.

Finland and Sweden dropped their longstanding policies of military non-alliance earlier this year when they announced plans to join NATO after Russia invaded Ukraine in February.

Their bids have already been ratified by the United States and more than half of the 30 members of NATO. Each application must win unanimous consent from member states.

Only Türkiye has opposed their applications, demanding concessions from Helsinki and Stockholm first.

This month’s meeting will continue discussions based on the memorandum the three countries signed in Madrid in June, Haavisto said.

In it, Sweden and Finland agreed to "expeditiously and thoroughly" examine Ankara’s extradition requests for FETÖ and PKK terror suspects. 

Last week, Sweden announced the first extradition of a Turkish citizen after the agreement, but Türkiye’s justice minister said on Thursday that the extradition fell far short of Stockholm’s commitments under the deal.

TURKEY,

TÜRKIYE At least 16 killed in pileup traffic accident in Gaziantep

At least 16 killed in pileup traffic accident in Gaziantep
MOST POPULAR

  1. Queen of Malaysia seeks to buy house in Cappadocia

    Queen of Malaysia seeks to buy house in Cappadocia

  2. EBRD provides loan to May Seed

    EBRD provides loan to May Seed

  3. Putin to allow inspectors to visit Russia-occupied nuclear plant

    Putin to allow inspectors to visit Russia-occupied nuclear plant

  4. Scientists find safe method to destroy ‘forever chemicals’

    Scientists find safe method to destroy ‘forever chemicals’

  5. Apple warns of security flaw for iPhones, iPads and Macs

    Apple warns of security flaw for iPhones, iPads and Macs
Recommended
Turkish, Israeli leaders hail return of envoys

Turkish, Israeli leaders hail return of envoys
Dialogue needed for resolving Syria question: Erdoğan

Dialogue needed for resolving Syria question: Erdoğan
Erdoğan warns of ’another Chernobyl’ after talks in Ukraine

Erdoğan warns of ’another Chernobyl’ after talks in Ukraine
Minister remembers ‘Bloody Christmas’ victims in Turkish Cyprus

Minister remembers ‘Bloody Christmas’ victims in Turkish Cyprus
First Swedish extradition falls short of demands: Ankara

First Swedish extradition falls short of demands: Ankara
Greece finds 38 migrants stranded near Meriç River

Greece finds 38 migrants stranded near Meriç River
WORLD Several dead as Somali forces battle Al-Shabaab at besieged hotel

Several dead as Somali forces battle Al-Shabaab at besieged hotel

At least eight civilians have been killed in a militant attack on a popular hotel in the Somali capital, an official said on Aug. 20, as security forces continued to battle gunmen barricaded inside.
ECONOMY Apple warns of security flaw for iPhones, iPads and Macs

Apple warns of security flaw for iPhones, iPads and Macs

Apple disclosed serious security vulnerabilities for iPhones, iPads and Macs that could potentially allow attackers to take complete control of these devices.
SPORTS ‘Brotherhood’ winner of 5th Islamic Solidarity Games: Minister

‘Brotherhood’ winner of 5th Islamic Solidarity Games: Minister

Youth and Sports Minister Mehmet Muharrem Kasapoğlu has expressed that “brotherhood” stood out as the winner of the fifth Islamic Solidarity Games held in the Central Anatolian province of Konya, which hosted 4,200 international athletes.