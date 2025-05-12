Finance Ministry uncovers over 2,000 violations of public spending measures

ANKARA

The Treasury and Finance Ministry has identified 2,160 violations of state intuitions’ spending in its audits carried out as part of public sector austerity measures, according to a report released by state-run Anadolu Agency on May 11.

In May 2024, Türkiye announced a three-year austerity plan aimed at reducing public spending. The government said it will limit recruitment and transport spending for public servants, among other measures.

The purchase or lease of any new public service vehicle will be banned for three years, except for "mandatory requirements" concerning the health, security and defense sectors.

The ministry audited 1,279 spending units across 145 institutions. The review uncovered over 2,160 instances where spending decisions were found to be in breach of the government's cost-cutting guidelines.

Findings were compiled into reports and submitted to the presidency, while relevant authorities were instructed to take necessary disciplinary action against those responsible, the report said.

Audited institutions were also asked to report back on how they addressed the violations and what steps they had taken to prevent future breaches.

The audit also revealed that many public institutions used vehicles belonging to foundations, associations, banks, cooperatives, companies or private individuals without official authorization — another area flagged as non-compliant with the rules.

Minister Mehmet Şimşek stated that the spending controls have already yielded significant savings.

“Our ministry closely monitors the outcomes of transactions carried out by public institutions,” he said.

“In line with the principles of transparency, accountability and efficiency in public financial management, we will continue to rigorously enforce audits related to austerity measures and take all necessary steps to strengthen fiscal discipline.”