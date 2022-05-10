Finance Minister to attend EBRD meeting

ANKARA

Treasury and Finance Minister Nureddin Nebati will attend the annual meeting of the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) this week

The in-person annual meeting will take place for the first time in three years. Representatives from the bank’s 73 country and institutional shareholders will gather in Marrakech, Morocco between May 10 and May 12.

Nebati is expected to hold bilateral talks on the margins of the event. The minister and the Turkish delegation will also brief the attendees on the state of the Turkish economy and the policies the Turkish government is implementing.

The ongoing war on Ukraine heading towards three months after the Russian-led invasion will dominate the annual meeting in Marrakech, the EBRD said in a statement.

Shareholders will discuss how they can best support the bank’s response both in Ukraine and in other countries of operations that are dealing with an influx of millions of refugees.

“The meeting, under the theme of “Responding to Challenges in a Turbulent World”, will also be considering the wider economic picture, with rising inflation and concerns over energy and food security,” the statement added.

Around 1,500 people are expected to attend the annual meeting in person, with others able to join sessions online. It will be the first physical gathering since Sarajevo in 2019 as the COVID pandemic forced the events in 2020 and 2021 to be fully virtual.

The EBRD operates in 38 economies from central Europe to Central Asia and the southern and eastern Mediterranean (including North Africa). The bank has been considering a further expansion of its geographic scope to sub-Saharan Africa and Iraq. Shareholders will consider whether to take the first step towards this possibility in a discussion on May 12.