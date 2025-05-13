Finance Minister Şimşek set to hold talks in London

ANKARA
Finance Minister Mehmet Şimşek is set to meet with investors and representatives of the finance companies during his visit to London that will last until May 15.

As part of his engagements in the British capital, Şimşek will attend the Türkiye Conference organized by BNP Paribas.

At the conference, he will deliver a comprehensive presentation on the Turkish economy, sources from the Finance Ministry told state-run Anadolu.

Later, Şimşek will hold one-on-one meetings with investor groups to discuss the government’s medium-term program, fiscal discipline policies, and investment opportunities, the sources said.

Additionally, the minister will participate in the annual meeting of the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) and will take on the position of vice-chair of the Board of Governors.

Şimşek will also speak at a special panel titled "Türkiye Investment Outlook," organized by the EBRD, where he will engage with participants in a Q&A session and make assessments on Türkiye's investment potential.

As part of his London meetings, Şimşek is also expected to hold bilateral talks with his counterparts.

