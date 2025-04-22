Finance Minister Şimşek meets with investors in New York

ISTANBUL
Finance Minister Mehmet Şimşek, who traveled to the United States for the International Monetary Fund (IMF), World Bank and G20 meetings, met with investors in New York on April 21.

Şimşek and Central Bank Governor Fatih Karahan attended a large-scale meeting, the 16th Türkiye Investment Conference, organized by the Türkiye-U.S. Business Council (TAİK) and Citi Group, where he met with a group primarily composed of portfolio investors.

The meeting, which attracted significant interest from investors, was attended by senior representatives from more than 25 institutions with total assets exceeding $4 trillion.

Following the presentations, Şimşek and Karahan answered participants’ questions and shared the latest developments in the Turkish economy, said TAİK on X. 

Şimşek also held separate meetings with senior executives from the three leading credit rating agencies.

In New York, Şimşek met with John Dugan, chairman of the board of Citi Group, and was accompanied by Central Bank Governor Fatih Karahan.

Şimşek is scheduled to hold talks in Washington on April 22.

Before leaving for the U.S., Şimşek stated that during his meetings, he would convey the message that the economic program will not change and that there is a very strong political will behind the program.

"We will meet with representatives of the real sector, especially U.S. companies that plan to shift their supply to Türkiye, following recent developments,” Şimşek told reporters during a visit to the Black Sea province of Giresun last weekend.

Erdoğan hails Pakistan's stance on Palestinian issue
