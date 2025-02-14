Finance Minister Mehmet Şimşek in Germany for talks

ANKARA

Finance Minister Mehmet Şimşek is in Germany to attend a security meeting and hold talks with officials and investors.

Şimşek first attended the No Money for Terror Ministerial Conference as part of the Munich Security Conference, according to sources from the Turkish Finance Ministry.

Şimşek also met with German Finance Minister Jörg Kukies, where they discussed bilateral relations, cooperation with the European Union and joint investment opportunities in third countries.

Following his official engagements, Şimşek on Feb. 14 is scheduled to participate in the Munich Security Conference and meet with investors hosted by Deutsche Bank to discuss the Turkish economy.

Additionally, Şimşek will meet with a large group of Turkish businesspeople to deliver a comprehensive presentation on Türkiye economic program.

The minister is expected to conclude his visit to Germany on Feb. 15.

Earlier this week, Şimşek was in Dubai for talks with investors and officials.

He held “productive” discussions in Dubai, where he attended the World Government Summit, Şimşek wrote on X.

“The Gulf countries are following our economic program with great interest, and their appetite for investment is steadily increasing,” he said.