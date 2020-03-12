Filmmor Women’s Film Festival to travel Turkish cities

  • March 12 2020 16:06:24

Filmmor Women’s Film Festival to travel Turkish cities

ISTANBUL
Filmmor Women’s Film Festival to travel Turkish cities

The International Filmmor Women’s Film Festival on Wheels celebrates its 18th anniversary in seven cities with 46 films, interviews panels and workshops this year. The festival will kick off in Istanbul on March 16 and continue through May 10.

The screenings will start at Institut Français and will continue until March 22 there. After that, the event will continue at Cennet Culture and Art Center in Küçükçekmece neighborhood and will visit six villages of Istanbul via Cinebus of the Istanbul Metropolitan Municipality.

The festival will also move to Bodrum on April 4 and 5, Antalya on April 11 and 12, Mersin on April 18 and 19, Yalova on April 25 and 26, Adana on May 2 and 3 and Diyarbakır on May 9 and 10.

This year the festival will show 47 films from 21 countries. Along with the Right Based Cinema panel, there will be Women’s Cinema, Our Body are Ours, Sex-Gender-Sexuality, Feminist Memory and Consecutive Films sections in the event.

During the Rights Based Cinema panel, Ahu Öztürk, Helena Ignez, Meltem Cumbul, Nur Sürer and Melek Özman will discuss right-orientedness, discourses of films, rights and violations of rights in the production of cinema in addition to the film program, which will feature “Women Who Persist” by Chieko Yamagami, “Fundamental: Gender Justice. No Expectations” by Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy, “Maiden’s Tower” by Susanna Lira and “Sofia” by Meryem Benm’Barek.

All festival screenings and events will be free of charge in the festival.

Filmmmor, women's films,

MOST POPULAR

  1. People rush to stores in panic buying over virus fear

    People rush to stores in panic buying over virus fear

  2. Turkish drones game-changer for Russia in Syria: Report

    Turkish drones game-changer for Russia in Syria: Report

  3. Turkey steps up measures as first coronavirus case confirmed

    Turkey steps up measures as first coronavirus case confirmed

  4. Turkey summons Greek envoy over 'violation of territorial waters'

    Turkey summons Greek envoy over 'violation of territorial waters'

  5. Ministry releases preliminary report on plane that skidded off Istanbul airport runway

    Ministry releases preliminary report on plane that skidded off Istanbul airport runway
Recommended
Tom Hanks in hospital after testing positive for coronavirus

Tom Hanks in hospital after testing positive for coronavirus     
Spanish Fallas festival postponed

Spanish 'Fallas' festival postponed
Weinstein sentenced to 23 years prison

Weinstein sentenced to 23 years prison
Ballerinas and singers sport flawless makeup and costumes onstage

Ballerinas and singers sport flawless makeup and costumes onstage
Man creates endangered bird figures out of waste

Man creates endangered bird figures out of waste

Virus concerns bloom in entertainment sector

Virus concerns bloom in entertainment sector
WORLD Erdoğan, Putin agree that tensions in Idlib much lower after deal: Kremlin

Erdoğan, Putin agree that tensions in Idlib much lower after deal: Kremlin

Russian President Vladimir Putin spoke by phone to his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on March 12, the Kremlin said in a statement, saying both men agreed with satisfaction that tensions in Syria's Idlib were now significantly lower.
ECONOMY Treasury borrows $1.4 bln from domestic markets

Treasury borrows $1.4 bln from domestic markets

Turkey's Treasury and Finance Ministry on March 12 issued Euro-dominated government debt securities and lease certificates to borrow €1.26 billion ($1.41 billion) from domestic markets.
SPORTS Swimmer crossing the North Channel receives award

Swimmer crossing the North Channel receives award

Turkish swimmer Kamil Alsaran, 59, passed the North Channel between Ireland and Scotland last year and won as the “oldest male swimmer” and “first Turkish swimmer” who completed this course.