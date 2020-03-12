Filmmor Women’s Film Festival to travel Turkish cities

ISTANBUL

The International Filmmor Women’s Film Festival on Wheels celebrates its 18th anniversary in seven cities with 46 films, interviews panels and workshops this year. The festival will kick off in Istanbul on March 16 and continue through May 10.

The screenings will start at Institut Français and will continue until March 22 there. After that, the event will continue at Cennet Culture and Art Center in Küçükçekmece neighborhood and will visit six villages of Istanbul via Cinebus of the Istanbul Metropolitan Municipality.

The festival will also move to Bodrum on April 4 and 5, Antalya on April 11 and 12, Mersin on April 18 and 19, Yalova on April 25 and 26, Adana on May 2 and 3 and Diyarbakır on May 9 and 10.

This year the festival will show 47 films from 21 countries. Along with the Right Based Cinema panel, there will be Women’s Cinema, Our Body are Ours, Sex-Gender-Sexuality, Feminist Memory and Consecutive Films sections in the event.

During the Rights Based Cinema panel, Ahu Öztürk, Helena Ignez, Meltem Cumbul, Nur Sürer and Melek Özman will discuss right-orientedness, discourses of films, rights and violations of rights in the production of cinema in addition to the film program, which will feature “Women Who Persist” by Chieko Yamagami, “Fundamental: Gender Justice. No Expectations” by Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy, “Maiden’s Tower” by Susanna Lira and “Sofia” by Meryem Benm’Barek.

All festival screenings and events will be free of charge in the festival.