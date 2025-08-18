Film on Hamas attack to screen at Toronto Film Festival

Film on Hamas attack to screen at Toronto Film Festival

NEW YORK
Film on Hamas attack to screen at Toronto Film Festival

The Toronto International Film Festival will screen a documentary on the 2023 Hamas attack, after all, following an uproar over the film's disinvitation from the upcoming festival.

Earlier this week, TIFF withdrew its invitation to the film “The Road Between Us: The Ultimate Rescue." The festival said the decision was based in part on legal clearance for footage used in the documentary. Deadline, which first reported the news, said a sticking point was the identification and legal clearance of Hamas militants’ own livestreaming of the attack.

On Thursday evening, TIFF chief executive Cameron Bailey and “The Road Between Us” filmmaker Barry Avrich issued a joint statement announcing the film's selection.

“Both TIFF and the filmmakers have heard the pain and frustration expressed by the public and we want to address this together,” said Bailey and Avrich. “We have worked together to find a resolution to satisfy important safety, legal, and programming concerns.”

“In this case, TIFF’s communication around its requirements did not clearly articulate the concerns and roadblocks that arose and for that, we are sorry,” they continued.

The film chronicles the story of retired Israeli Gen. Noam Tibon, whose efforts to save his family and others during the Oct. 7, 2023 attack was profiled in a “60 Minutes” segment.

After being informed that the film wouldn't screen at the festival, the “Road Between Us” filmmakers issued a statement claiming TIFF “censored its own programming by refusing the film.”

The Toronto International Film Festival, North America's largest film festival, runs Sept. 4–14.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Erdoğan, NATO chief discuss process between Ukraine, Russia

Erdoğan, NATO chief discuss process between Ukraine, Russia
LATEST NEWS

  1. Erdoğan, NATO chief discuss process between Ukraine, Russia

    Erdoğan, NATO chief discuss process between Ukraine, Russia

  2. Türkiye ready to back Russia-Ukraine peace efforts, Fidan tells Rubio

    Türkiye ready to back Russia-Ukraine peace efforts, Fidan tells Rubio

  3. Fidan speaks with German, British top diplomats over Ukraine peace process

    Fidan speaks with German, British top diplomats over Ukraine peace process

  4. Beyoğlu mayor suspended after corruption arrest

    Beyoğlu mayor suspended after corruption arrest

  5. Ukraine allies meet with hopes of peace talks breakthrough

    Ukraine allies meet with hopes of peace talks breakthrough
Recommended
Traces of World War I found in Old Van City

Traces of World War I found in Old Van City
Bayeux Tapestry to make rare trip from France to UK

Bayeux Tapestry to make rare trip from France to UK
Archaeologists trace ancient footprints in a cave

Archaeologists trace ancient footprints in a cave
Michelle Yeoh brings Ne Zha 2 to life in English dub

Michelle Yeoh brings 'Ne Zha 2' to life in English dub
Scientists discover an ancient whale with a Pokémon face

Scientists discover an ancient whale with a Pokémon face
Volunteers battling to save Romanias cultural treasures

Volunteers battling to save Romania's cultural treasures
Remains of Lydian Palace unearthed in Sardis

Remains of Lydian Palace unearthed in Sardis
WORLD Erdoğan, NATO chief discuss process between Ukraine, Russia

Erdoğan, NATO chief discuss process between Ukraine, Russia

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte on Tuesday evening discussed the latest developments in the peace process between Russia and Ukraine in a call made by Rutte, said Türkiye's Communications Directorate on Turkish social media platform NSosyal.

ECONOMY Türkiyes external assets at $362.9 billion in June

Türkiye's external assets at $362.9 billion in June

Türkiye's external assets totaled $362.9 billion as of the end of June, down 0.5 percent from the end of last year, official figures from the Central Bank showed on Aug. 19.
SPORTS Osimhen completes 75 mln euro move to Galatasaray

Osimhen completes 75 mln euro move to Galatasaray

Napoli striker Victor Osimhen has completed his permanent move to Turkish champion Galatasaray in a 75 million euro ($87.5 million) four-year deal, becoming the most expensive player ever for the club and Turkish football.  
﻿