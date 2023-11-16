Fidan urges West 'not to be party to crimes against humanity'

ANKARA
Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan has called on Western countries to cease their silence and take a stand against the ongoing crisis in Gaza, labeling it a "crime against humanity."

"It is a shame that the illegal siege and inhumane attacks in Gaza still continue. The important thing is that Western countries with influence over Israel have remained completely silent in the face of the brutality in Gaza," Fidan stated during a joint press conference with his Bosnian counterpart, Elmedin Konakovic, in the capital Ankara on Nov. 16.

Türkiye's top diplomat urged the Western nations to "not become complicit in crimes against humanity and defend moral values."

"Staying silent in the face of Israel's lawlessness in Gaza is tantamount to giving the green light to violations of law in other parts of the world," he asserted.

Fidan reiterated his call for an immediate ceasefire. "We will continue to stand by our Gazan brothers in their just cause. The solution to the problem is two states," he said.

