Fidan travels to Venezuela, Mexico after G20 in Brazil

MEXICO CITY

Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan has embarked on a diplomatic tour of Latin America, visiting Venezuela following his participation in the G20 in Brazil, then journeying on to Mexico.

During his visit to Mexico on Feb. 25, Fidan was expected to engage in high-level discussions aimed at fostering closer ties between the two nations. Ankara officials disclosed that the agenda encompassed a spectrum of topics including bilateral relations, regional dynamics and global affairs.

Preceding his visit, Fidan held meetings in Caracas, where he conferred with Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro and his counterpart, Yvan Gil. The discussions ranged from collaborative efforts in the energy sector to bolstering trade relations between Türkiye and Venezuela.

Talks delved into the exploration of natural gas reserves, enhancement of oil field services and strategies for amplifying bilateral trade and production, read a statement issued by the Venezuelan Foreign Ministry.

“There are many issues on which we have a common stance with Venezuela on regional and international issues. The Palestine issue comes first among these," Fidan remarked during a press conference in Caracas.

"We thanked them for the position they have taken in the face of the injustice, the persecution, the lawlessness, double standards and the rottenness of the international system that continue in Palestine."

Maduro, in a social media post, expressed contentment over the outcomes of the discussions, affirming the strengthening of the "longstanding friendship" between Türkiye and Venezuela through tangible agreements and achievements.

The visit resonates with the targets set during Maduro's trip to Türkiye in 2022, aiming to escalate bilateral trade volume to $3 billion in the short term and $5 billion in the medium term.

Looking ahead, Fidan disclosed plans for President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan's anticipated visit to Venezuela later this year.