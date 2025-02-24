Fidan stresses 'realism' in Ukraine’s NATO status

Fidan stresses 'realism' in Ukraine’s NATO status

ANKARA
Fidan stresses realism in Ukraine’s NATO status

Turkey's Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan has commented on Ukraine's potential NATO membership, emphasizing a pragmatic approach.

“We have nothing against them wanting to be a NATO member, but we have to be very realistic,” Fidan stated in an interview with Bloomberg television.

Reiterating Türkiye's official position on the matter, Fidan said, “This is our official stance, which our President (Recep Tayyip Erdoğan) has also announced.”

When asked if the change in U.S. administration is influencing Washington's stance on Ukraine joining NATO, Fidan noted, “I am not sure whether the previous administration was in favor of Ukraine joining NATO. Therefore, I do not think there is a new policy on this issue."

Fidan highlighted that Ukraine's desire for NATO membership is driven not only by its ambition to join the alliance but also by its need to ensure national security. Talks regarding Ukraine's aspirations have been ongoing between Türkiye, European partners, and Ukrainian officials.

Volodymyr Zelensky said Sunday — the eve of the third anniversary of Russia's invasion — that he was ready to quit as Ukraine's president if it meant Kiev would be admitted to the NATO military alliance.

Zelensky, who has faced fierce criticism from the new U.S. administration, also said he wanted to meet Donald Trump before the U.S. president meets his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin.

Zelensky has been calling for Ukraine to be given NATO membership as part of any deal to end the war, but the Washington-led alliance has been reluctant to commit.

"If there is peace for Ukraine, if you really need me to leave my post, I am ready," Zelensky told a Kiev news conference. "I can exchange it for NATO."

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Türkiyes Altay tank to enter national inventory in 2025

Türkiye's Altay tank to enter national inventory in 2025
LATEST NEWS

  1. Only Türkiye can save Europe from its deadlock, says Erdoğan

    Only Türkiye can save Europe from its deadlock, says Erdoğan

  2. Türkiye's Altay tank to enter national inventory in 2025

    Türkiye's Altay tank to enter national inventory in 2025

  3. Trump expresses hope war in Ukraine nears end as he meets with Macron

    Trump expresses hope war in Ukraine nears end as he meets with Macron

  4. Türkiye welcomes Trump's resolve to end Ukraine war via talks ‘in principle’: Erdoğan

    Türkiye welcomes Trump's resolve to end Ukraine war via talks ‘in principle’: Erdoğan

  5. German vote winner Merz seeks to build gov't as Europe waits

    German vote winner Merz seeks to build gov't as Europe waits
Recommended
Erdoğan receives Russian foreign minister in Ankara

Erdoğan receives Russian foreign minister in Ankara
Türkiye offers to host Russia-Ukraine peace talks

Türkiye offers to host Russia-Ukraine peace talks
Inclusive global governance must for peace: Turkish top diplomat

Inclusive global governance must for peace: Turkish top diplomat
Communications director reiterates Türkiye’s commitment for Syrias recovery

Communications director reiterates Türkiye’s commitment for Syria's recovery
Türkiye-EU can only make impact together: EU Envoy

Türkiye-EU can only make impact together: EU Envoy
Türkiye slams hydrocarbon deal between Greek Cyprus, Egypt

Türkiye slams hydrocarbon deal between Greek Cyprus, Egypt
WORLD Trump expresses hope war in Ukraine nears end as he meets with Macron

Trump expresses hope war in Ukraine nears end as he meets with Macron

U.S. President Donald Trump said he was hopeful that Russia’s war in Ukraine was nearing an endgame as he met on Monday with French President Emmanuel Macron on the third anniversary of the invasion.
ECONOMY Prosecutors launch probe into unusual stock moves

Prosecutors launch probe into unusual stock moves

Istanbul Chief Public Prosecutor's Office has taken action following reports of unusual price fluctuations in the stock exchange, state-run Anadolu Agency has reported.
SPORTS Alperen Şengün makes history as 2nd Turkish player to become an NBA All-Star

Alperen Şengün makes history as 2nd Turkish player to become an NBA All-Star

Houston Rockets center Alperen Şengün was named an NBA All-Star for the first time in his career on Thursday.
﻿