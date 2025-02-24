Fidan stresses 'realism' in Ukraine’s NATO status

ANKARA

Turkey's Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan has commented on Ukraine's potential NATO membership, emphasizing a pragmatic approach.

“We have nothing against them wanting to be a NATO member, but we have to be very realistic,” Fidan stated in an interview with Bloomberg television.

Reiterating Türkiye's official position on the matter, Fidan said, “This is our official stance, which our President (Recep Tayyip Erdoğan) has also announced.”

When asked if the change in U.S. administration is influencing Washington's stance on Ukraine joining NATO, Fidan noted, “I am not sure whether the previous administration was in favor of Ukraine joining NATO. Therefore, I do not think there is a new policy on this issue."

Fidan highlighted that Ukraine's desire for NATO membership is driven not only by its ambition to join the alliance but also by its need to ensure national security. Talks regarding Ukraine's aspirations have been ongoing between Türkiye, European partners, and Ukrainian officials.

Volodymyr Zelensky said Sunday — the eve of the third anniversary of Russia's invasion — that he was ready to quit as Ukraine's president if it meant Kiev would be admitted to the NATO military alliance.

Zelensky, who has faced fierce criticism from the new U.S. administration, also said he wanted to meet Donald Trump before the U.S. president meets his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin.

Zelensky has been calling for Ukraine to be given NATO membership as part of any deal to end the war, but the Washington-led alliance has been reluctant to commit.

"If there is peace for Ukraine, if you really need me to leave my post, I am ready," Zelensky told a Kiev news conference. "I can exchange it for NATO."