Fidan slams UN over ‘losing neutrality’ in Cyprus

ANKARA

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan has accused the United Nations of compromising its impartiality over its stance on the recent altercation about a road project in a buffer zone in Turkish Cyprus.

Initiated last week, the Pyla road project, which is aimed at linking the ethnically mixed Pyla village in the buffer zone with the mainland, resulted in a confrontation between U.N. peacekeepers on the divided island and the security forces of Turkish Cypriots.

The confrontation saw U.N. soldiers attempting to halt the road construction using barbed wire and concrete barriers. Multiple injuries were reported, with three U.N. soldiers and eight Turkish policemen reportedly injured during the clash.

"Unfortunately, untoward incidents occurred on Aug. 18. We observe from afar that there is a lack of coordination within the U.N.'s civil and military presence on the island," Fidan stated during a press conference with his Bulgarian counterpart, Mariya Gabriel, in the capital Ankara on Aug. 22.

Noting that the road project has long been on the agenda and Turkish Cypriot officials have already informed the U.N. peacekeeping forces on the island about the commencement of the process, Fidan stressed that the unusual deployment of U.N. vehicles in the buffer zone that is contrary to customary practice is not a behavior that Ankara welcomes.

Fidan pointed out that some of the U.N.'s practices on the island are inconsistent with the spirit of its founding principles.

"We think that the U.N. has lost its neutral position on this matter. As Türkiye, we fully support the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus' [TRNC] rightful position,” Fidan added.

Touching upon Türkiye’s European Union membership bid, Fidan also said Ankara expected Brussels "to revise their stringent opinion about membership."

"We believe that Türkiye accession to the EU is a strategic act that can further reinforce the EU's position in the world."

In the meantime, The U.N. Security Council on Aug. 21 issued a statement after a closed-door meeting on the emerging crisis warning that "attacks targeting peacekeepers may constitute crimes under international law.”

The 15-member council also "called for the removal of all unauthorized constructions and the prevention of unauthorized military or civilian activities within and along the ceasefire lines.”

On Aug. 22, the Turkish Foreign Ministry slams the statement, saying, “The press statement issued by the United Nations Security Council... is completely divorced from the realities on the ground.”

“The construction of the road is a humanitarian project aiming to facilitate the direct access of Turkish Cypriot citizens in the village of Pyla to their own homeland. The notification regarding the road work was made well in advance.”