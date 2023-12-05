Fidan set to meet Blinken in Gaza contact group's visit

Fidan set to meet Blinken in Gaza contact group's visit

WASHINGTON
Fidan set to meet Blinken in Gaza contact groups visit

Türkiye's top diplomat Hakan Fidan is scheduled to meet with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken as part of a high-profile visit by a delegation jointly designed by the Organization of the Islamic Cooperation (OIC) and the Arab League.

The delegation dubbed "contact group" comprises foreign ministers from Türkiye, Egypt, Qatar, Palestine, Jordan, Indonesia and Nigeria.

The ongoing conflict in Gaza will be a focal point of discussions between the two diplomats on Dec. 8, alongside members of the contact group, sources told CNN Türk.

Washington emphasizes the need to minimize civilian casualties and ensure uninterrupted humanitarian aid as prerequisites for any expansion of military actions, while Ankara has been a vocal critic of Israel's actions in Gaza for nearly two months.

The foreign ministers' group arrived in New York on Nov. 29, with Fidan addressing the U.N. Security Council to express concerns about the U.S. stance on the Gaza war.

"We are following some 'scenarios for the next day' with anxiety. These designs give Israel more ammunition to uproot millions of Gazans from their homeland and impose an oppressive regime on them," Fidan remarked in his latest critique.

During his speech at the U.N., Fidan reiterated Türkiye's proposal to act as a guarantor for a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas in Gaza, arguing that it would play a pivotal role in preventing violations by either party.

