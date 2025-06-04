Fidan says new Russia-Ukraine peace talks expected as both sides see benefits

ANKARA
Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan has stated that a new round of talks between Russia and Ukraine is expected in Türkiye, as both sides recognize the value of dialogue.

“Our expectation is that there will be another round. Because both sides see that coming together brings benefit,” Fidan said on June 3 in televised remarks on state-run TRT Haber.

The war, now nearing its fourth year, is not just between two nations but has become a wider conflict due to international involvement, Fidan said.

“It’s not just two countries, other countries behind them have also taken sides. This is turning into a more global war,” he said. “From the beginning, we have made efforts to stop this war exactly for this reason."

He pointed to Türkiye's efforts for peace, including a key grain deal initiative, the first direct talks in 2022 and multiple prisoner exchanges.

Istanbul hosted two rounds of peace talks on May 16 and June 2. This time, the two sides agreed to exchange more prisoners of war and return the bodies of 6,000 dead soldiers from each side.

Documents outlining ceasefire conditions were presented by both Russia and Ukraine, and the parties exchanged views on a potential leaders’ summit, he said, noting that they also agreed on the need to reconvene for the next round of talks.

“Given the current conditions and the psychological environment shaped by war, this was the best possible meeting. The key is not to leave the table and to maintain a commitment to a ceasefire and peace," Fidan said.

"This is our advice to the parties. Whether the table is in Türkiye or elsewhere is not important. What matters is that these parties keep coming together and continue talks."

Fidan noted President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan’s willingness to host a potential leaders’ meeting, emphasizing that he is the only leader trusted by all three sides.

“A venue can be found, but as a political leader with a global stance, tested by years of tough struggles, known for honesty, reliability and professional institutions, no other leader qualifies,” he added.

Fidan also said that a face-to-face meeting between Russian and Ukrainian leaders will become inevitable if progress is made in future talks.

Meantime, Fidan held a phone call with U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio on June 3 and discussed peace efforts in Ukraine, diplomatic sources told the media.

The two discussed the outcomes of the peace talks between the two sides in Istanbul. They also exchanged views on recent developments in Syria and Gaza, the sources said.

