Fidan says Israel using security as a pretext to acquire 'more land'

Fidan says Israel using security as a pretext to acquire 'more land'

ANTALYA
Fidan says Israel using security as a pretext to acquire more land

Türkiye's foreign minister on April 18 accused Israel of using security as a pretext to acquire "more land."

"Israel is not after its own security. Israel is after more land. Security is being used by the Netanyahu government as an excuse to occupy more land," Hakan Fidan told the Antalya Diplomacy Forum, referring to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

"Israel has created an illusion internationally, claiming that Israel is in favor of its own security, but it has become very clear, especially in the recent years ... it is more than that," Fidan said.

He said from the Palestinian lands, Gaza, the West Bank, East Jerusalem, and now Lebanon and Syria, it was "an onward occupation and expansionism in the region."

"I think this has to stop."

"Israel has to know that the only way to live peacefully in the region... is to let the other countries enjoy their own security and territorial integrity and freedom, not to use power on those countries," he added.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Fidan meets British, Russian counterparts at Antalya Diplomacy Forum

Fidan meets British, Russian counterparts at Antalya Diplomacy Forum
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