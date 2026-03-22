Fidan says Gulf states may be forced to act if conflict persists

Fidan says Gulf states may be forced to act if conflict persists

RIYADH
Fidan says Gulf states may be forced to act if conflict persists

Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan said on March 22 that Gulf countries have warned they may have to take action if the current war continues, underscoring what he described as a rising level of regional risk after talks in Riyadh, Doha and Abu Dhabi.

Fidan said Gulf capitals believe the conflict could last another two or three weeks and are increasingly worried that a longer war could force new decisions on security and defense.

Speaking to journalists after his regional tour, Fidan said Gulf countries had stressed from the outset that they would not allow their airspace or military bases to be used against Iran and would not become part of the war.

At the same time, he said those countries also view Iranian attacks on civilian infrastructure and economic targets as a serious escalation that has pushed the crisis into a more dangerous phase.

Fidan’s remarks came after foreign ministers from Türkiye, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, the United Arab Emirates and other Arab and Muslim countries met in Riyadh and issued a joint statement condemning Iranian missile and drone attacks on residential areas, airports, oil facilities and other civilian infrastructure.

The statement said the countries would continue close coordination and take “necessary legitimate measures” to protect their security, stability and sovereignty.

Fidan said Türkiye remains opposed both to Israel’s expansionism and to attempts by Iran to spread the war across the region.

He said Ankara’s priority is to prevent the conflict from turning into a prolonged regional war and to keep diplomatic channels open, although he added that meaningful negotiations while the fighting continues do not appear likely.

One possible scenario, he said, would be a short-term ceasefire that could create room for talks, even if the risk of renewed fighting remains.

According to Fidan, there is also a growing view in the region that differences may be emerging between the United States and Israel over how long the war should continue.

He said this could either open space for diplomacy or, if Israel seeks to prolong the fighting, lead to a longer and more destructive conflict.

Gulf countries, he added, may reassess their defense options after the war, while broader regional relations with Iran could depend on whether Tehran changes its approach toward neighboring states.

Fidan also stressed that ties with the European Union remain important for Türkiye.

He said Ankara still expects political will from Europe on its membership path and reiterated the importance of modernizing the Customs Union and advancing visa liberalization, issues that both sides highlighted during his February meeting in Ankara with EU Enlargement Commissioner Marta Kos.

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