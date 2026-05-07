Russia warns diplomats in Kiev to evacuate in case of strike

Russia warns diplomats in Kiev to evacuate in case of strike

MOSCOW
Russia warns diplomats in Kiev to evacuate in case of strike

Russia warned foreign diplomats in Kiev that it would attack the city if Ukraine disrupted World War II commemorations in Moscow this weekend, as attacks from both sides continued into Thursday.

Russia did not elaborate on its threat, and Ukraine did not immediately respond.

Russia and Ukraine traded strikes on Thursday, wounding 13 people in the Russian border city of Bryansk and one person in Ukraine's Dnipro, officials from both sides said.

Russia marks World War II Victory Day each year on May 9 with a massive military parade through Red Square.

The country this week declared a unilateral ceasefire with Ukraine between May 8 and 9 to coincide with the commemorations.

In a note to foreign diplomatic missions and international organisations Wednesday, Russia warned it would launch a "retaliatory strike" on the Ukrainian capital, "including against decision-making centres", if Ukraine disrupted the commemorations this Saturday.

It urged them to "ensure the timely evacuation of personnel from diplomatic and other missions, as well as citizens, from the city of Kiev".

There was no immediate reaction from Ukraine.

Moscow mayor Sergei Sobianin said on Thursday that at least five drones "flying toward Moscow" had been destroyed.

One person was wounded in a Russian strike on Dnipro, according to a Thursday update from Oleksandr Ganzha, head of the regional administration.

 'Respond in kind'

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has criticised Russia for demanding a ceasefire on May 9, an important holiday for Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Zelensky suggested on Monday that Moscow was afraid Ukrainian drones would "buzz over Red Square".

Ukraine proposed its own ceasefire for May 6, which Russia ignored.

"Today, virtually all day long, virtually every hour, we have been receiving reports of strikes from various regions," the Ukrainian leader said.

In his evening address, Zelensky said Ukraine would "respond in kind" to Russia's violations and decide its next steps accordingly.

Ukrainian officials reported multiple attacks throughout Wednesday when Ukraine's unilateral ceasefire was due to be in force.

At least four people died in Russian attacks, including two at a kindergarten in the northern Sumy region, according to officials.

On Thursday, a Russian strike wounded one person in the central-eastern Ukrainian city of Dnipro, Oleksandr Ganzha, head of the regional administration said.

Fighting also continued on the front line.

A Ukrainian officer at the eastern front, speaking on condition of anonymity, told AFP: "The enemy continued to carry out infantry raids and attempts to storm our positions."

Since Russia "did not comply" with the Kiev-suggested ceasefire, "our unit responded in kind and countered all provocations", he added.

Another frontline commander said: "The intensity of combat operations remains at the same level."

His unit, he said, was also responding: "An eye for an eye, a tooth for a tooth!"

The Kremlin did not comment on the Kiev-proposed ceasefire, only calling for Ukraine to halt attacks for May 9.

Attacks deep in Russia

Both sides have stepped up strikes in recent weeks, and the more than four-year war has killed hundreds of thousands of soldiers and tens of thousands of civilians.

Kiev on Thursday struck residential buildings in the Russian border city of Bryansk wounding 13 people, according to the region's governor Aleksandr Bogomaz.

On Tuesday, Ukraine hit deep inside Russia, killing two people in Cheboksary, a city on the Volga, hundreds of miles from Ukraine.

The attacks have created a sense of unease in Russia ahead of the May 9 parade.

Moscow has said it will remove military hardware from the procession for the first time in almost 20 years.

It has also started intermittent city-wide internet shutdowns lasting until Saturday.

Talks on ending what has spiralled into Europe's worst conflict since World War II have shown little progress and have been sidelined by the Iran conflict.

Moscow is demanding that Ukraine withdraw from four regions it claims as its own -- terms seen as unacceptable to Kiev.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() US and Iran trade fire, threatening fragile truce

US and Iran trade fire, threatening fragile truce
LATEST NEWS

  1. US and Iran trade fire, threatening fragile truce

    US and Iran trade fire, threatening fragile truce

  2. Israel’s expansionist policies pose main threat to region: Erdoğan

    Israel’s expansionist policies pose main threat to region: Erdoğan

  3. ‘Canada’s Top 10’ on screen at Istanbul Modern Cinema

    ‘Canada’s Top 10’ on screen at Istanbul Modern Cinema

  4. Rare pyramid tomb in Marmaris opens to visitors after restoration

    Rare pyramid tomb in Marmaris opens to visitors after restoration

  5. İztuzu hosts Mediterranean’s first Caretta caretta nests

    İztuzu hosts Mediterranean’s first Caretta caretta nests
Recommended
US and Iran trade fire, threatening fragile truce

US and Iran trade fire, threatening fragile truce
Women linked to ISIL fighters return to Australia from Mideast

Women linked to ISIL fighters return to Australia from Mideast
World awaits Iran response to latest US deal offer

World awaits Iran response to latest US deal offer
Russia, Ukraine trade major attacks ahead of WWII celebrations

Russia, Ukraine trade major attacks ahead of WWII celebrations
WHO warns of more hantavirus cases in limited outbreak

WHO warns of more hantavirus cases in 'limited' outbreak
FBI raids office of Virginia Democratic lawmaker

FBI raids office of Virginia Democratic lawmaker
Rubio seeks to ease tensions with US pope

Rubio seeks to ease tensions with US pope
WORLD US and Iran trade fire, threatening fragile truce

US and Iran trade fire, threatening fragile truce

The U.S. military said it carried out strikes on Iranian military targets in response, although Tehran charged that it was Washington that had initiated the exchange of fire.

ECONOMY Beauty and personal care sales rise in Türkiye

Beauty and personal care sales rise in Türkiye

Türkiye’s beauty and personal care market continued to grow strongly in 2025, led by fragrances, hair care, cosmetics and skin care, according to NielsenIQ data.

SPORTS Title, survival on line in pivotal Süper Lig weekend

Title, survival on line in pivotal Süper Lig weekend

Galatasaray stands on the precipice of its 26th Turkish Süper Lig title this weekend, needing only a slight stumble from archrival Fenerbahçe to turn a seven-point lead into a mathematical certainty with two matches to spare.
﻿