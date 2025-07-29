Türkiye demands fair, credible enlargement from EU

Türkiye demands fair, credible enlargement from EU

ANKARA
Türkiye demands fair, credible enlargement from EU

Türkiye has underlined the urgent need for the European Union to pursue a credible and principled enlargement process with objective criteria to be imposed on all candidate countries, reaffirming Ankara’s “unwavering commitment” to joining the club.

Türkiye and the EU issued a joint statement on late July 28, following a meeting between Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan and the bloc's commissioner for enlargement, Marta Kos, in Istanbul last week.

It was Kos’ first visit to Türkiye after she resumed her job as the enlargement commissioner in December 2024.

According to the statement, Fidan stressed “the urgent need for a credible and principled enlargement policy” and emphasized that “all candidate countries must be treated fairly, and that the process should be based solely on merit and objective criteria.”

He reaffirmed Türkiye’s unwavering commitment to the EU accession process, it said.

Türkiye was declared a candidate country in 1999, and full membership negotiations began in 2005. Due to political problems between Ankara and Brussels, the accession talks were suspended. Ankara continues to emphasize that accession to the 27-member European Union remains a strategic priority.

According to the statement, the talks in Istanbul between the two officials meant “to reaffirm the importance of Türkiye’s EU candidate status and its constructive role in fostering stability and prosperity across the broader region.”

 

 Fidan, Kos discuss Ukraine, Cyprus

“Building on a shared vision of strategic collaboration, both sides agreed to advance a joint agenda in key areas of connectivity — including trade, energy, transportation, and digitalization — with particular focus on the EU’s Black Sea strategy and projects linking Europe to Central Asia,” it said.

The parties welcomed the adoption of the Commission Decision facilitating the issuance of multiple-entry visas to Turkish citizens, aimed at enhancing predictability and increasing mobility.

Both sides underlined the importance of the Visa Liberalization Dialogue, it recalled.

The two officials also reiterated their shared commitment to work toward better implementation of the customs union and paving the way for modernization, which further supports competitiveness and economic security on both sides.

“They agreed that its reform is mutually beneficial and essential to building a resilient and inclusive economic partnership,” the statement read, underlining the importance of the resumption of the activities of the European Investment Bank (EIB) in Türkiye.

Fidan and Kos also discussed regional developments, including Ukraine’s reconstruction, days after Istanbul hosted the third direct meeting between Russian and Ukrainian delegations.

According to the statement, Fidan informed the commissioner on the recent informal meetings on Cyprus, in an enlarged format and under the leadership of U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres.

The statement also underlined that “Commissioner Kos also emphasized that dialogue on rule of law and democratic standards is an integral part of our relationship and a commitment by Türkiye as a candidate country,” in reference to the arrest of opposition mayors over corruption and fraud claims.

bid,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() US GDP growth rebounds in second quarter on tariff turbulence

US GDP growth rebounds in second quarter on tariff turbulence
LATEST NEWS

  1. US GDP growth rebounds in second quarter on tariff turbulence

    US GDP growth rebounds in second quarter on tariff turbulence

  2. Türkiye discovers $4 billion worth of oil this year: Minister

    Türkiye discovers $4 billion worth of oil this year: Minister

  3. Türkiye joins Hague Group’s measures against Israel

    Türkiye joins Hague Group’s measures against Israel

  4. Taliban sends Afghan workers to Qatar to ease unemployment

    Taliban sends Afghan workers to Qatar to ease unemployment

  5. Evacuations, returns mark new phase in post-Assad Syria

    Evacuations, returns mark new phase in post-Assad Syria
Recommended
Erdoğan, Tokayev chair strategic council as ties deepen

Erdoğan, Tokayev chair strategic council as ties deepen
Erdoğan says Russia-Ukraine peace talks could resume in Türkiye

Erdoğan says Russia-Ukraine peace talks could resume in Türkiye
UN presses Türkiye, Australia to resolve COP31 deadlock

UN presses Türkiye, Australia to resolve COP31 deadlock
Defense minister meets US envoy in Ankara

Defense minister meets US envoy in Ankara
Fidan says West Bank annexation would backfire on Israel

Fidan says West Bank annexation would backfire on Israel
Erdoğan says he may call Putin, Trump to push for peace talks

Erdoğan says he may call Putin, Trump to push for peace talks
WORLD Türkiye joins Hague Group’s measures against Israel

Türkiye joins Hague Group’s measures against Israel

Türkiye has declared its participation in the Bogota joint statement of the Hague Group, noting that it was not bound by the references made in the joint statement to the U.N. Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS).
ECONOMY US GDP growth rebounds in second quarter on tariff turbulence

US GDP growth rebounds in second quarter on tariff turbulence

U.S. economic growth bounced back in the second quarter, government data showed Wednesday, as analysts warned of distortions due to shifting trade flows over President Donald Trump's tariffs.
SPORTS Palmer stars as Chelsea stun PSG to win Club World Cup final

Palmer stars as Chelsea stun PSG to win Club World Cup final

Cole Palmer scored two goals and made another as Chelsea stunned Paris Saint-Germain in the final of the Club World Cup on Sunday, beating the European champions 3-0 before lifting the trophy alongside US President Donald Trump.
﻿