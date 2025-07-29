Türkiye demands fair, credible enlargement from EU

ANKARA

Türkiye has underlined the urgent need for the European Union to pursue a credible and principled enlargement process with objective criteria to be imposed on all candidate countries, reaffirming Ankara’s “unwavering commitment” to joining the club.

Türkiye and the EU issued a joint statement on late July 28, following a meeting between Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan and the bloc's commissioner for enlargement, Marta Kos, in Istanbul last week.

It was Kos’ first visit to Türkiye after she resumed her job as the enlargement commissioner in December 2024.

According to the statement, Fidan stressed “the urgent need for a credible and principled enlargement policy” and emphasized that “all candidate countries must be treated fairly, and that the process should be based solely on merit and objective criteria.”

He reaffirmed Türkiye’s unwavering commitment to the EU accession process, it said.

Türkiye was declared a candidate country in 1999, and full membership negotiations began in 2005. Due to political problems between Ankara and Brussels, the accession talks were suspended. Ankara continues to emphasize that accession to the 27-member European Union remains a strategic priority.

According to the statement, the talks in Istanbul between the two officials meant “to reaffirm the importance of Türkiye’s EU candidate status and its constructive role in fostering stability and prosperity across the broader region.”

Fidan, Kos discuss Ukraine, Cyprus

“Building on a shared vision of strategic collaboration, both sides agreed to advance a joint agenda in key areas of connectivity — including trade, energy, transportation, and digitalization — with particular focus on the EU’s Black Sea strategy and projects linking Europe to Central Asia,” it said.

The parties welcomed the adoption of the Commission Decision facilitating the issuance of multiple-entry visas to Turkish citizens, aimed at enhancing predictability and increasing mobility.

Both sides underlined the importance of the Visa Liberalization Dialogue, it recalled.

The two officials also reiterated their shared commitment to work toward better implementation of the customs union and paving the way for modernization, which further supports competitiveness and economic security on both sides.

“They agreed that its reform is mutually beneficial and essential to building a resilient and inclusive economic partnership,” the statement read, underlining the importance of the resumption of the activities of the European Investment Bank (EIB) in Türkiye.

Fidan and Kos also discussed regional developments, including Ukraine’s reconstruction, days after Istanbul hosted the third direct meeting between Russian and Ukrainian delegations.

According to the statement, Fidan informed the commissioner on the recent informal meetings on Cyprus, in an enlarged format and under the leadership of U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres.

The statement also underlined that “Commissioner Kos also emphasized that dialogue on rule of law and democratic standards is an integral part of our relationship and a commitment by Türkiye as a candidate country,” in reference to the arrest of opposition mayors over corruption and fraud claims.