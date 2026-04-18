Fidan meets British, Russian counterparts at Antalya Diplomacy Forum

ANTALYA

Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan held separate meetings with British Foreign Secretary Yvette Cooper and Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on April 18 on the sidelines of the Antalya Diplomacy Forum.

Fidan first met Cooper as part of the forum’s bilateral contacts. No details were immediately provided about the content of the meeting.

After that meeting, Fidan also came together with Lavrov in Antalya, according to a post shared by the Foreign Ministry on social media.

Following the talks, the two sides signed the “2026-2027 Consultative Action Plan" between the foreign ministries.

Seperately on April 18, Fidan will host a series of meetings on the sidelines of the forum, according to diplomatic sources.

The sources said that the events include the Third Balkan Peace Platform Foreign Ministers’ Meeting, a foreign ministers’ meeting focused on Gaza, and an informal meeting of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS) foreign ministers.

The three-day forum in the southern Turkish city began on April 17 and is set to conclude on April 19.