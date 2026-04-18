Fidan meets British, Russian counterparts at Antalya Diplomacy Forum

Fidan meets British, Russian counterparts at Antalya Diplomacy Forum

ANTALYA
Fidan meets British, Russian counterparts at Antalya Diplomacy Forum

Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan held separate meetings with British Foreign Secretary Yvette Cooper and Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on April 18 on the sidelines of the Antalya Diplomacy Forum.

Fidan first met Cooper as part of the forum’s bilateral contacts. No details were immediately provided about the content of the meeting.

Fidan meets British, Russian counterparts at Antalya Diplomacy Forum

After that meeting, Fidan also came together with Lavrov in Antalya, according to a post shared by the Foreign Ministry on social media.

Following the talks, the two sides signed the “2026-2027 Consultative Action Plan" between the foreign ministries.

Seperately on April 18, Fidan will host a series of meetings on the sidelines of the forum, according to diplomatic sources.

The sources said that the events include the Third Balkan Peace Platform Foreign Ministers’ Meeting, a foreign ministers’ meeting focused on Gaza, and an informal meeting of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS) foreign ministers.

The three-day forum in the southern Turkish city began on April 17 and is set to conclude on April 19.

Sergei Lavrov,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Fidan meets British, Russian counterparts at Antalya Diplomacy Forum

Fidan meets British, Russian counterparts at Antalya Diplomacy Forum
LATEST NEWS

  1. Fidan meets British, Russian counterparts at Antalya Diplomacy Forum

    Fidan meets British, Russian counterparts at Antalya Diplomacy Forum

  2. Fidan says Israel using security as a pretext to acquire 'more land'

    Fidan says Israel using security as a pretext to acquire 'more land'

  3. Şimşek says regional integration, new corridors vital in uncertain world

    Şimşek says regional integration, new corridors vital in uncertain world

  4. US extends sanctions waiver on purchases of Russian oil

    US extends sanctions waiver on purchases of Russian oil

  5. Australia, Japan ink multibillion dollar warship deal

    Australia, Japan ink multibillion dollar warship deal
Recommended
Fidan says Israel using security as a pretext to acquire more land

Fidan says Israel using security as a pretext to acquire 'more land'
South Korea says Türkiye ties expanding from defense to energy, technology

South Korea says Türkiye ties expanding from defense to energy, technology
Erdoğan steps up sideline diplomacy at Antalya forum

Erdoğan steps up sideline diplomacy at Antalya forum
Fidan hosts four-nation meeting at Antalya forum as ceasefire efforts continue

Fidan hosts four-nation meeting at Antalya forum as ceasefire efforts continue
US envoy says Türkiye is not a country to ‘be messed with’

US envoy says Türkiye is not a country to ‘be messed with’
Erdoğan calls for ceasefire momentum, warns of wider conflicts in Mideast

Erdoğan calls for ceasefire momentum, warns of wider conflicts in Mideast
WORLD Europes far right gathers in Milan after Orban defeat

Europe's far right gathers in Milan after Orban defeat

Far-right leaders from Europe gather in Milan Saturday for a rally against irregular immigration and Brussels bureaucracy, the first since the electoral defeat of nationalist Viktor Orban in Hungary.
ECONOMY Şimşek says regional integration, new corridors vital in uncertain world

Şimşek says regional integration, new corridors vital in uncertain world

Treasury and Finance Minister Mehmet Şimşek said Türkiye could not detach itself from either its neighbors or global supply chains, arguing that the right response to a more fragmented world was not isolation but risk reduction, diversification and stronger regional integration.
SPORTS Galatasaray falters in Süper Lig race

Galatasaray falters in Süper Lig race

Galatasaray’s grip on the Süper Lig title race tightened on the night of April 12 as a frustrating 1-1 home draw against mid-table Kocaelispor allowed archrival Fenerbahçe to close within two points of the summit.  
﻿