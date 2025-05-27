Türkiye ready for 2nd Istanbul peace talks between Russia and Ukraine

MOSCOW
Türkiye has reiterated its readiness to host Russian and Ukrainian delegations for a second round of talks, Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan has said, stressing that Ankara sees its mediation between the two neighboring countries as a “duty” for global and regional peace.

Fidan who was received by Russian President Vladimir Putin on May 26 held in-depth talks with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on May 27 in the Russian capital. The two ministers delivered a joint press conference to detail the content of the talks and steps to be taken for the development of bilateral relations.

The main issue was the effort to end the war between Russia and Ukraine following the two sides’ first direct negotiations in Istanbul on May 16 after three years.

“Türkiye has underlined on all occasions that it is ready to contribute to peace. We are ready to host the second round of talks,” Fidan told reporters. The Turkish foreign minister informed that he conveyed a message from President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan to Putin about the Turkish readiness to host Russian and Ukrainian parties.

“It is our sincere hope that the negotiations will result in an immediate ceasefire to be followed with a permanent peace,” the minister said, underlining that Türkiye sees its role as a duty for regional and global peace. “It is our great wish to see that the issue will be resolved through a deal on which both sides will agree.”

On the same issue, Lavrov repeated Moscow’s gratitude for the Turkish hospitality during the May 16 talks and said that Istanbul offers a suitable venue for the second round and future rounds of talks.

Fidan informed that both Putin and Lavrov relayed that Moscow is preparing its conditions for the resumption of direct peace talks with Ukraine in line with the results of the first Istanbul negotiations.

Lavrov, on questions about the talks for peace, accused prominent Western countries of sabotaging the process launched by U.S. President Donald Trump. He stressed the need for giving an end to these sabotages by Germany, France, Britain and Poland.

Syria on the agenda

The two ministers also reviewed the latest developments in Syria and underlined to work together for the stability and reconstruction of the war-torn country.

Fidan expressed Ankara’s expectations for the integration of all armed groups into the new Syrian army, referring to a deal between YPG and Damascus on March 10. “Lifting the sanctions on Syria is crucially important. We welcome the move,” Fidan said, stressing that Ankara and Moscow will work together for Syria’s territorial integrity and political unity.

Lavrov for his part said Moscow also welcomes the lifting of sanctions on Syria and that it was something Russia has long been pressing since the regime change in the country.

The Russian top diplomat underlined that Russia and Syria are carrying out talks for the continued cooperation in various fields.

Fidan demands Putin’s support on nuclear plant construction

On a question about the content of his talks with Putin, Fidan said he found the opportunity to raise some bilateral energy issues, including the construction of Türkiye’s first nuclear plant in Akkuyu and continued flow of Russian natural gas to Türkiye.

“With Mr. Putin, we have discussed the ways for accelerating the construction of the Akkuyu nuclear plant by resolving the existing obstacles. On this occasion I have found the opportunity to observe how Mr. Putin follows this process closely,” Fidan said.

He also informed that he sought Putin’s support over the negotiations between Gazprom and Botaş for the transport of Russian natural gas.

