Fidan inaugurates consulate in Algeria’s Oran

ALGIERS

Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan has inaugurated a new Turkish consulate general in Algeria’s northwestern city of Oran before holding official talks with his Algerian counterpart, Ahmed Attaf.

Fidan was in the north African country for a two-day official trip on April 20 and 21 to review bilateral ties and discuss regional and global developments with senior Algerian officials, including Attaf. Fidan was also scheduled to be received by President Abdelmajid Tebboune as well as other senior leaders.

According to Turkish diplomatic sources, Fidan on April 20 took part in an official ceremony to mark the opening of Türkiye’s consulate general in the coastal city of Oran. The Mediterranean city boasts a Turkish old town and an Ottoman-era palace.

Türkiye is attaching great importance to further develop ties with Algeria. The two countries’ leaders President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune will chair a high-level strategic council meeting to convene soon in Türkiye.

During his meetings, Fidan also discussed the preparations for this meeting with his counterparts.

In Algiers, Fidan and Attaf held meetings on April 21 to discuss bilateral issues as well as to attend the Third Türkiye-Algeria Joint Planning Group.

During the meetings, the two foreign ministers discussed the agreements to be signed during the strategic cooperation council meeting and ways to increase trade volume to $10 billion by using opportunities in the most efficient ways.

Fidan and Attaf also discussed energy cooperation as Türkiye sees Algeria as an important source country in terms of its energy security. They also exchanged views on how to further deepen cooperation in the field of defense as well as creating new partnerships.

Turkish and Algerian top diplomats also reviewed the latest developments in Sahel, Libya, Syria and Gaza while exchanging views on other global matters.