Fidan holds talks with UAE president on Gaza

Fidan holds talks with UAE president on Gaza

ABU DHABI
Fidan holds talks with UAE president on Gaza

Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan has held discussions with United Arab Emirates (UAE) President Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan in the capital Abu Dhabi.

The primary focus of the May 10 meeting centered on strategies to secure a ceasefire in embattled Gaza, according to Turkish officials. The discussions come amid escalating tensions and violence in the area, prompting international concern and calls for de-escalation.

In addition, Fidan and Al Nahyan also delved into matters pertaining to bilateral relations between the nations. The exchange underscores the significance of diplomatic ties in navigating regional challenges and fostering cooperation.

Sources reveal that over the past month, Fidan has been actively pursuing diplomatic avenues through a series of bilateral meetings.

Among the engagements was his visit to the Qatari capital of Doha on April 17, where he met with Qatari top diplomat Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani. Fidan's diplomatic efforts extended to engagements with Hamas officials during his visit to Doha.

UAE ,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Parliamentary head urges X to open office in Türkiye

Parliamentary head urges X to open office in Türkiye
LATEST NEWS

  1. Parliamentary head urges X to open office in Türkiye

    Parliamentary head urges X to open office in Türkiye

  2. Fidan holds talks with UAE president on Gaza

    Fidan holds talks with UAE president on Gaza

  3. More than 100,000 people have fled Gaza's Rafah

    More than 100,000 people have fled Gaza's Rafah

  4. Erdoğan sees political 'softening' as chance for new constitution

    Erdoğan sees political 'softening' as chance for new constitution

  5. Pandemic agreement talks near end with deal elusive

    Pandemic agreement talks near end with deal elusive
Recommended
Parliamentary head urges X to open office in Türkiye

Parliamentary head urges X to open office in Türkiye
Erdoğan sees political softening as chance for new constitution

Erdoğan sees political 'softening' as chance for new constitution
Teachers hold 1-day strike to protest violence in schools

Teachers hold 1-day strike to protest violence in schools
Three senior cops suspended amid organized crime probe

Three senior cops suspended amid organized crime probe
Athens hopes Greek PMs Türkiye visit to foster calmness

Athens hopes Greek PM's Türkiye visit to foster 'calmness'
Competition watchdog fines French high schools in Istanbul

Competition watchdog fines French high schools in Istanbul
WORLD More than 100,000 people have fled Gazas Rafah

More than 100,000 people have fled Gaza's Rafah

More than 100,000 people have fled Rafah in recent days, the United Nations said on May 10, with Israeli tanks encircling the eastern half of the southern Gaza city, under threat of a full-scale ground invasion.
ECONOMY Measures on public savings to be announced: Şimşek

Measures on public savings to be announced: Şimşek

A series of measures designed to boost public savings will be announced on May 13, Treasury and Finance Minister Mehmet Şimşek has said, without providing other details.
SPORTS Malaysian team pulls out of season opener after footballer acid attack

Malaysian team pulls out of season opener after footballer acid attack

One of Malaysia's top football clubs has pulled out of Friday's season-opening Charity Shield after a spate of assaults, including an acid attack, on players in the country.

﻿