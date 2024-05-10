Fidan holds talks with UAE president on Gaza

ABU DHABI

Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan has held discussions with United Arab Emirates (UAE) President Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan in the capital Abu Dhabi.

The primary focus of the May 10 meeting centered on strategies to secure a ceasefire in embattled Gaza, according to Turkish officials. The discussions come amid escalating tensions and violence in the area, prompting international concern and calls for de-escalation.

In addition, Fidan and Al Nahyan also delved into matters pertaining to bilateral relations between the nations. The exchange underscores the significance of diplomatic ties in navigating regional challenges and fostering cooperation.

Sources reveal that over the past month, Fidan has been actively pursuing diplomatic avenues through a series of bilateral meetings.

Among the engagements was his visit to the Qatari capital of Doha on April 17, where he met with Qatari top diplomat Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani. Fidan's diplomatic efforts extended to engagements with Hamas officials during his visit to Doha.