Demand to check ‘proper Schengen visa use’ stirs debate

ANKARA

Hungary and Italy’s demand to “check the proper use of Schengen visas” granted to Turkish citizens following their return to Türkiye has stirred controversy, adding a new layer to the long-standing issue.

Reports surfaced on social media and news outlets towards the end of last week, highlighting that Hungary was demanding Turkish citizens to come to its embassy in Ankara after traveling with visas it had issued to Turkish citizens.

The purpose, stated as "examining whether the visa was used in accordance with the procedures," sparked significant debate amidst discussions about Turkish citizens struggling to secure Schengen visa appointments and facing high rejection rates.

Following the media coverage, Hungarian Ambassador to Ankara Viktor Matis stated that the practice was not "malicious,” adding that Hungarian authorities felt compelled.

Matis noted that out of three Turks who received visas from Budapest, only one stayed in Hungary during their travels, indicating that the visas were utilized to transit to other Schengen zone countries where visa approval is more challenging.

"There are unfortunately many who say, 'Hungarians like us, let's get a visa from them and claim we will go to Hungary, but actually go somewhere else.’ This is called 'visa shopping,''' Matis told private broadcaster Habertürk.

"This means getting a visa not from the Schengen country you intend to visit but from a country you think you can get it more easily from. However, Schengen rules are strict and clear.''

He stressed that if anyone is found to be attempting “visa shopping,” it is the consul's duty to refuse, as it carries legal consequences. Matis also noted that Hungary is one of the staunchest supporters of visa liberalization talks between Türkiye and the EU.

On June 2, some news outlets reported that Italy also requested Turkish citizens to email a copy of their passport stamps after their travels.