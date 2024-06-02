Scientists develop hydrogel to combat drought in Mediterranean vineyards

MERSİN
Researchers at Mersin University (MEÜ) have developed a hydrogel aimed at protecting Mediterranean vineyards from the effects of drought.

The innovation is part of an international project supported by the Scientific and Technological Research Council of Türkiye (TÜBİTAK) and dubbed VineProtect, a collaborative effort involving universities in Portugal, Italy, Morocco and Türkiye.

The Turkish team in MEÜ, led by Professor Yağmur Uysal is spearheading the hydrogel development, aiming to bolster the resilience of vineyards across Mediterranean nations afflicted by drought conditions.

“Water resources are dwindling due to climate change,” Uysal remarked, explaining the project’s impetus. “Our goal is to enhance the drought resistance of vineyards. The hydrogels we produce in our laboratory can significantly increase soil water retention.”

These hydrogels have a bead-like structure that swells when they absorb water and slowly releases it over time, reducing the need for frequent irrigation.

Uysal elaborated on the practical applications of these hydrogels, which are beneficial not only for grapevines but for all agricultural products.

“The beads can continuously absorb and release water, thus lowering the irrigation frequency and water usage, which is a boon for farmers struggling with irrigation.”

In addition to water retention, the team incorporated biochar into the hydrogels.

“We pruned vineyard branches, charred them using the biochar technique and integrated this charcoal into the hydrogels,” Uysal explained. “This process transforms agricultural waste into a valuable product, enhancing soil carbon content with a zero-waste approach. They are natural and non-toxic.”

The project’s trials demonstrated promising results, Uysal said. “Even under extended dry periods, the vines did not wither.”

For broader application, the hydrogels will be tested in vineyards in Morocco, Portugal and Türkiye.

Seoul to fully suspend inter-Korean military deal over balloons
