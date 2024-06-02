Erdoğan urges opposition to reflect amid 'softening period'

ANKARA

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has highlighted the responsibilities of the opposition during what he described as a “softening period” in Turkish politics, emphasizing the need for self-criticism.

The call for détente emerged from a landmark meeting between Erdoğan and main opposition Republican People's Party (CHP) leader Özgür Özel in early May. This marked the first encounter between the leaders of the ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP) and the CHP since 2016.

"If one side of this softening is the government, the other side is the opposition," Erdoğan stated at a party gathering in the capital Ankara on June 1.

The president said his administration seeks to avoid polarization and tension.

"The main thing here is for the opposition to review its own policies," Erdoğan said. "It is easy to label the government as pro-tension, but in fact, the opposition should subject itself to sincere self-criticism at this point."

Erdoğan announced plans to visit CHP headquarters before Eid al-Adha, which begins on June 16, suggesting a potential visit after June 9.

During his speech, Erdoğan referenced his ruling partner, the Nationalist Movement Party (MHP), stressing that both parties have certain "red lines."

"Politics is done within a certain framework and within certain limits. We will not compromise on our identity, principles, stance, sensitivities and red lines under the name of softening," he said. "We do not expect such a concession from the opposition."

Erdoğan said there would be no softening on issues related to terrorism and that he expects the opposition to maintain a similar stance.

"Addressing some of Türkiye's issues with a supra-political approach will reduce the tension. Our nation expects us, the politicians it has given the authority to represent them at the ballot box, to come together on common ground and solve their problems," he said.

"When the government and the opposition can develop a common stance against terrorism, not only will tensions decrease but terrorism will also become obsolete."

Erdoğan's remarks follow a high-profile trial concluded on May 16, in which former co-chairs of the Peoples' Democratic Party (HDP), Selahattin Demirtaş and Figen Yüksekdağ, received sentences of 42 years and 30 years and three months, respectively.

Özel had previously characterized the court’s decision as politically driven.

The case, commonly referred to as the "Kobani case," originated from large-scale protests in 2014 following the ISIL crisis in the Syrian city, which is also known by its Arabic name Ayn al-Arab.

The pro-Kurdish HDP, meanwhile, continues to face a closure case over its purported links with the PKK, which is listed as a terrorist organization by Türkiye, the U.S. and the EU.