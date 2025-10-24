Fidan holds phone talks with Egypt, Jordan counterparts

ANKARA

Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan exchanged phone conversations with his counterparts from Jordan and Egypt, sources from the Turkish foreign ministry have informed.

Fidan spoke on the phone with Jordan Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi and Egypt Foreign Minister Badr Abdellati on October 24, sources said.

The calls addressed ongoing works for delivering humanitarian aid to Gaza and the steps to be taken to turn the ongoing ceasefire into a permanent solution to the Israeli-Palestinian question, informed the sources.

Despite Israeli violations, a peace plan brokered by U.S. President Donald Trump and supported by Türkiye, Qatar and Egypt still holds but efforts are needed to make it a permanent one, Ankara says.

Türkiye has intensified its humanitarian aid to Gaza since the ceasefire, although Israel continues to limit the number of trucks allowed into the enclave.

Egypt is reportedly planning to host an international conference for the coordination of the reconstruction of Gaza in line with the peace plan.