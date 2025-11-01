Fidan highlights Türkiye's diplomatic push on Ukraine, Gaza

ISTANBUL

Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan on Saturday reaffirmed Türkiye's belief in diplomacy as a key to resolving the Ukraine conflict, offering to host further talks and a potential leaders' summit in Istanbul.

"We reaffirm our readiness to host a fourth round of talks and a possible leaders’ summit in Istanbul," Fidan said during his address at the TRT World Forum in Istanbul.

He underscored Türkiye's pivotal role in bridging Russia and Ukraine, including hosting three prior negotiation rounds and facilitating prisoner swaps.

"As a country maintaining constructive dialogue with both sides, Türkiye successfully facilitated their return to the negotiating table through the Istanbul process," Fidan noted.

Fidan emphasized that Türkiye's approach, based on multilateralism and regional ownership, will guide future efforts.

"Our actions, grounded in multilateralism and regional ownership, will continue to shape the parameters of our shared future," he said, adding, "Türkiye will continue to uphold dialogue and diplomacy as the cornerstone of our foreign policy."

He committed to collaborating with partners to foster a more equitable international system.

Fidan also highlighted Türkiye's proactive stance on Gaza under President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's guidance, starting from the conflict's onset to halt what he called genocide and secure justice.

He pointed to Ankara's formation of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation-Arab League Contact Group as a key initiative.

The group has boosted global awareness, challenged unilateral policies, and advanced recognition of Palestine, Fidan explained.

He described Erdogan's September meeting in New York with U.S. President Donald Trump and leaders from eight Muslim nations as a pivotal step toward the Sharm el-Sheikh agreement.

"Although the ceasefire agreement remains fragile due to Israel’s continued aggression, it nevertheless offers a crucial opportunity to end the humanitarian catastrophe in Gaza. We must ensure its full implementation," Fidan urged.

He added that the ceasefire serves as a foundation, but lasting peace requires a two-state solution.

To maintain progress, "we must make sure that Gaza is governed by Palestinians," with firm involvement from all stakeholders, Fidan said.

Meeting with Hamas delegation

According to sources from the Foreign Ministry, Fidan met with members of the Hamas Political Bureau in Istanbul.

The discussions focused on the status of the Gaza ceasefire and the need for humanitarian aid.

Upcoming visit to Iraq

Fidan is set to visit Iraq on Sunday, just three weeks after hosting Iraqi Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein, along with Water Resources Minister Aoun Diab Abdullah, in Ankara, per Turkish diplomatic sources.

The trip will cover bilateral ties and regional developments, with Fidan scheduled for meetings with top Iraqi officials.

In these talks, Fidan is expected to voice satisfaction with the swift advancements in relations across various sectors and the rise in high-level engagements.

He will reaffirm Türkiye's backing for Iraq's stability, security, and prosperity efforts and express hopes for a peaceful and successful parliamentary election on Nov. 11, benefiting the Iraqi people.

Fidan will spotlight the Development Road Project, where Türkiye holds a key stake, commend Iraq's endorsement of the "terror-free Türkiye" initiative, and stress a humanitarian approach to water issues.

Viewing transboundary waters as a cooperative domain, he will highlight Türkiye's position as both an upstream and downstream nation, offering technical, scientific, and infrastructure support for sustainable water use in Iraq.

He is anticipated to emphasize shared responsibility among basin countries for efficient water management and rational use of transboundary resources.

Additionally, Fidan will note the positive impact of the Iraq-Türkiye Oil Pipeline's resumption in September on energy security and trade while signaling readiness for a new comprehensive energy agreement with Iraq.

On broader regional matters, Fidan is expected to stress the necessity of full compliance with the Gaza ceasefire to stabilize the area and call for collective action to preserve Syria's unity and territorial integrity.