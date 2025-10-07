Fidan highlights importance of self-development for Turkic nations

BAKU
Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan on Monday underscored the importance of self-development for Turkic nations.

Speaking to the Azerbaijani press in the city of Gabala on the sidelines of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS) Council of Foreign Ministers meeting, Fidan said the world is undergoing profound changes, and geostrategic shifts are affecting all regions, including the Turkic world.

“But the institutionalization of the Organization of Turkic States and its increasingly coordinated actions make us more resilient to crises. This is the institutional stance we jointly present,” he said.

Fidan stressed that advancing the economies, infrastructure, technology, defense capacities and basic services of Turkic states strengthens each nation.

“When each strong state comes together, a stronger structure emerges. Therefore, as long as we continue on our current path, God willing, we will face a Turkic world more resilient to global crises,” he said, noting that leaders will discuss this issue Tuesday in Gabala.

Expressing his pleasure at being in Gabala for the summit, Fidan said: “We would like to extend our respects to (Azerbaijani) President Ilham Aliyev. We have been to (the capital) Baku many times, and all meetings have been held there, but introducing and hosting the leaders of the Turkic world in such a beautiful city is truly remarkable.”

‘Creating stability in the region’

Fidan emphasized that Türkiye’s foreign policy rests on ensuring stability in the region, adding this requires several conditions.

“First, to calm or end wars and conflicts as much as possible. Second, to develop economic cooperation fairly so that everyone benefits. Third, to institutionalize relations and regional structures to make them more sustainable," he said.

"You can see this perspective reflected in our work in the region and in our relations and regional initiatives with the Turkic world," he added.

Fidan underlined that Ankara’s efforts have always been directed in this way.

“We use Türkiye’s regional power, prestige and leadership to bring stability to the region.

"Unfortunately, in previous periods, the dominant perception in global relations was either competition, dominance or submission. Now we have moved beyond that, adopting a foreign policy based on cooperation and stability that is more humane, moral and beneficial for all. This is the path we continue to follow,” he added.

14 Turkish activists from Gaza aid flotilla arrive in Istanbul
