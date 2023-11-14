Fidan engages in talks with Egyptian counterpart, Chinese envoy on Gaza

Fidan engages in talks with Egyptian counterpart, Chinese envoy on Gaza

ANKARA
Fidan engages in talks with Egyptian counterpart, Chinese envoy on Gaza

Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan has engaged in discussions with his Egyptian counterpart, Sameh Shoukry, and Zhai Jun, China's special envoy to the Middle East, to address the recent developments in Gaza.

Fidan and Shoukry held a phone conversation late on Nov. 13, focusing on the aftermath of the decisions made during the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) summit in Riyadh over the weekend, according to diplomatic sources.

The emergency meeting of the Arab League and the OIC in the Saudi capital strongly condemned Israel's actions in its ongoing conflict with Hamas in Gaza. Concerns persist within the international community regarding the potential escalation of the conflict to involve other nations.

The two ministers also discussed the crucial matter of delivering humanitarian aid to Gaza during their conversation, sources said.

Earlier in the day, Fidan received Zhai in the capital Ankara. The meeting addressed the Palestinian issue in the context of the latest developments in Gaza.

According to sources, Fidan and Zhai also exchanged views on various regional issues.

Hakan Fidan, Diplomacy, Egypt ,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Turkish first lady to host Palestine summit on Nov 15

Turkish first lady to host Palestine summit on Nov 15
LATEST NEWS

  1. Turkish first lady to host Palestine summit on Nov 15

    Turkish first lady to host Palestine summit on Nov 15

  2. New CHP leader plans visits to Turkish Cyprus, Azerbaijan

    New CHP leader plans visits to Turkish Cyprus, Azerbaijan

  3. Fidan engages in talks with Egyptian counterpart, Chinese envoy on Gaza

    Fidan engages in talks with Egyptian counterpart, Chinese envoy on Gaza

  4. Parliamentary panel to start discussions on Sweden’s NATO bid

    Parliamentary panel to start discussions on Sweden’s NATO bid

  5. Ankara, Athens agree to enhance confidence in Aegean

    Ankara, Athens agree to enhance confidence in Aegean
Recommended
Turkish first lady to host Palestine summit on Nov 15

Turkish first lady to host Palestine summit on Nov 15
New CHP leader plans visits to Turkish Cyprus, Azerbaijan

New CHP leader plans visits to Turkish Cyprus, Azerbaijan
Parliamentary panel to start discussions on Sweden’s NATO bid

Parliamentary panel to start discussions on Sweden’s NATO bid

Ankara, Athens agree to enhance confidence in Aegean

Ankara, Athens agree to enhance confidence in Aegean
MHP leader calls for Netanyahus trial at The Hague

MHP leader calls for Netanyahu's trial at The Hague
Turkish, Qatari FMs discuss Gaza developments

Turkish, Qatari FMs discuss Gaza developments
WORLD Polands prime minister resigns

Poland's prime minister resigns

Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki offered his conservative government's resignation on Monday as required as the newly elected parliament met for the first time in a transition of power following an election last month.
ECONOMY Japanese vice minister resigns over tax scandal

Japanese vice minister resigns over tax scandal

A Japanese vice finance minister stepped down yesterday, amid criticism from Prime Minister Fumio Kishida's Cabinet, after admitting his company's repeated failures to pay taxes, a further setback to Kishida's unpopular government.
SPORTS VAR controversies prompt calls for action in Premier League

VAR controversies prompt calls for action in Premier League

VAR was supposed to help cut out egregious and costly refereeing mistakes but the technology has come under heavy fire from Premier League managers who have lost faith in the system.