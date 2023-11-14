Fidan engages in talks with Egyptian counterpart, Chinese envoy on Gaza

ANKARA

Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan has engaged in discussions with his Egyptian counterpart, Sameh Shoukry, and Zhai Jun, China's special envoy to the Middle East, to address the recent developments in Gaza.

Fidan and Shoukry held a phone conversation late on Nov. 13, focusing on the aftermath of the decisions made during the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) summit in Riyadh over the weekend, according to diplomatic sources.

The emergency meeting of the Arab League and the OIC in the Saudi capital strongly condemned Israel's actions in its ongoing conflict with Hamas in Gaza. Concerns persist within the international community regarding the potential escalation of the conflict to involve other nations.

The two ministers also discussed the crucial matter of delivering humanitarian aid to Gaza during their conversation, sources said.

Earlier in the day, Fidan received Zhai in the capital Ankara. The meeting addressed the Palestinian issue in the context of the latest developments in Gaza.

According to sources, Fidan and Zhai also exchanged views on various regional issues.