Fidan discusses next steps after stalled US-Iran talks in Islamabad

Fidan discusses next steps after stalled US-Iran talks in Islamabad

ANKARA
Fidan discusses next steps after stalled US-Iran talks in Islamabad

Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan held phone calls with Pakistani Foreign Minister Muhammad Ishaq Dar as well as U.S. and Pakistani officials who took part in the latest U.S.-Iran negotiations in Islamabad, diplomatic sources said on April 13.

The contacts focused on the talks held in the Pakistani capital and on possible next steps in the process.

According to Turkish diplomatic sources, Fidan’s call with Dar dealt with the negotiations between the Iranian and U.S. delegations in Islamabad, while his separate contacts with American and Pakistani officials reviewed the positions presented by the parties and the outlook for the process.

Ankara had already been in close touch with Islamabad and the ceasefire process before the meeting.

The latest round of direct U.S.-Iran talks in Islamabad ended early Sunday without an agreement after 21 hours of negotiations.

U.S. Vice President JD Vance, who led the American delegation, said the talks concluded without a deal after Iran refused to accept U.S. terms on its nuclear program.

Pakistani Foreign Minister Dar, meanwhile, called on both sides to uphold the ceasefire and said Pakistan would continue trying to facilitate renewed dialogue.

Iranian media said the negotiations failed because of what they described as excessive U.S. demands.

 

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