Fidan discusses Gaza with member of Hamas political bureau

ANKARA
 Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan held a phone call Wednesday with Khalil al-Hayya​​​​​​​, a member of the Palestinian group Hamas’s Political Bureau, according to diplomatic sources.

The discussion focused on the latest developments in Gaza, the source added.

No other information was shared about the conversation, but it comes in the wake of Israel violating the Gaza ceasefire early Monday, killing over 400 Palestinians, including many women and children.

