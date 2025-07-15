FETÖ financing bust targets food chains, hundreds of suspects

ISTANBUL

Turkish authorities on July 15 issued detention warrants for over 370 individuals suspected of involvement in the FETÖ terrorist organization’s financial networks, with two major food chains seized as part of a nationwide operation.

The nationwide sweep centered on HAKMAR, a supermarket chain with more than 800 branches across Türkiye, and the dessert chain TATBAK. Both companies are accused of serving as conduits for the group’s illicit financing activities.

The operation, which involved the National Intelligence Organization (MİT), led to the detention of Z.D., the owner of both brands, along with C.G. — a former police officer expelled from the force — who allegedly facilitated the distribution of funds. The detentions were carried out in pre-dawn raids.

During a search of Z.D.’s residence, authorities found materials indicating connections to the FETÖ network.

According to the media, in past public statements, Z.D. had declared, “I rose thanks to Fethullah Gülen; even if I lose my wealth, it’s a sacrifice I’m willing to make,” referring to FETÖ’s U.S.-based leader, who died in 2024.

Investigators determined that the two chains funneled money to FETÖ members under the guise of selling sweets and groceries. Individuals with criminal records of FETÖ affiliation were employed within the HAKMAR and TATBAK enterprises.

Police discovered multiple interlocked and encrypted doors and evidence that the site was used for organizational meetings during a search at the HAKMAR’s headquarters in Istanbul’s Sancaktepe district.

The expelled police officer delivered cash to former FETÖ operatives and their relatives, many of whom were removed from government posts as part of earlier purges, authorities informed.

As part of the investigation, trustees were appointed to oversee both HAKMAR and TATBAK.

HAKMAR, founded in 2007, opened its first branch in Istanbul’s Pendik district, though its roots trace back to a small grocery store established there in the 1970s. TATBAK is among the companies under the HAKMAR umbrella.

Beyond these two firms, 231 individuals out of the 371 named in detention warrants were taken into custody in simultaneous operations conducted in various provinces.

The illicit network reportedly facilitated around 7.5 million Turkish Liras ($187.500) in financial transfers, some involving FETÖ fugitives based in North America, the Balkans and various European countries.

A similar operation targeted a famous döner kebab restaurant chain, Maydonoz Döner, in February.

The sweeping operations coincided with the ninth anniversary of FETÖ’s failed 2016 coup attempt against the Turkish government. The group infiltrated critical state institutions, including the military and key ministries, over the course of many years. After the coup was ultimately suppressed, thousands were removed from public service and legal proceedings against many of them remain ongoing.