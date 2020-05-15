Festival films to make their Turkey premiere online

ISTANBUL

The 39th Istanbul Film Festival, organized by the Istanbul Foundation for Culture and Arts (İKSV) with the support of Culture and Tourism Ministry, started screening a selection of 15 recent films online on May 15 after the festival was postponed to a later date due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

Held in April since 1984, the Istanbul Film Festival, the largest film festival in the country, is a pivotal event for the city’s prominence on the international festival map. Not wanting to stay further away from its audience, the festival is screening 15 recent and award-winning films online. The online screenings, available only in Turkey, can be seen on filmonline.iksv.org.

A film will launch each day until May 29 and will be available to streaming. The films will be streamed in their original language with Turkish subtitles.

Films to be screened online include “Berlin Alexanderplatz” by Burhan Qurbani, “You Will Die at Twenty” by Amjad Abu Alala, “Servants” by Ivan Ostrochovský, “A Bigger World” by Fabienne Berthaud, “5 is the Perfect Number” by Igort, “I was, I am, I will be” by İlker Çatak, “Litigante” by Franco Loli, “Swimming Out Till the Sea Turns Blue” by Jia Zhang-ke, “My Little Sister” by Stéphanie Chuat and Veronique Reymond, “Lillia” by Andreas Horvath, “Willow” by Milcho Manchevski, “1982” by Oualid Mouaness, “Walchensee Forever” by Janna Ji Wonders, “Martin Eden” by Pietro Marcello and “Little Girl” by Sébastien Lifshitz.

Tickets are available to festival audiences in Turkey only.

Flying Broom Film Fest ends online amid outbreak

The 23rd Flying Broom International Women’s Film Festival came to a close May 14 with a videoconference ceremony as the world continued to grapple with the novel coronavirus.

A total of 1,301 women directors from various countries applied to the festival this year.

Seventy-six films from 31 countries were screened online for film lovers.

Multimedia artist Rachel Maclean’s feminist sci-fi film “Make Me Up” won the International Federation of Film Critics (FIPRESCI) award.

Flying Broom is a women’s organization that aims to enhance gender equality consciousness, provide information and training to empower women and contribute to the development of efficient policies to solve women’s problems.