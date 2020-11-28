Fenerbahçe to host Beşiktaş in Istanbul derby

ISTANBUL

Two Turkish Süper Lig title hopefuls will clash in the Turkish Süper Lig when Fenerbahçe hosts Beşiktaş on Nov. 29 in an Istanbul derby.



Fenerbahçe, which almost completely renewed its squad at the beginning of the season by parting ways with more than 20 players and bringing in 18, is currently in second spot behind with 20 points, with a goal’s difference separating the Istanbul club from leader Alanyaspor.



Coach Erol Bulut, a former player of the club, is content with the club’s current situation.



“We made 18 transfers at the beginning of the season, it is not easy to expect a top performance right away,” he told reporters after a mid-week training session.



“And all players did not come at once, we had to rework everything from scratch with every new player arriving. Now we are in the second place with 20 points. It could have been better; we could have three or four points more. We are pleased with our current position. We want to build on our current situation. I think we will.”



On the Beşiktaş game, Bulut said both sides will miss some players.



“There are injuries and suspensions in football, hence we have a large squad which we are trying to make the best use of,” he said.



“I think this weekend will be a good and paced match. I hope that we will get the three points and continue on our way.”



Beşiktaş, on the other hand, has made a poor star to the season and lost three games so far, but last weekend’s 3-2 win over defending champion Başakşehir gave the side the confidence it needed.



Beşiktaş chairman Ahmet Nur Çebi said Beşiktaş wants to prove that it is in the title race.



“Fenerbahçe was declared the champion by some media members at the beginning of the season due to its transfers,” he said.



“We want to show the public that this is not the case by winning the match this weekend and prove that Beşiktaş is also in the race. Mathematically, the champion is declared when the final whistle is blown in the last game.”



Also, in the Süper Lig this weekend, leader Alanyaspor hosts Konyaspor on Nov. 29.



The home side is unbeaten in eight games, winning five of them, while Konyaspor is on a two-game winning streak and wants to build on its recent good run.



On Nov. 28, third-placed Galatasaray travels to Rizespor on Nov. 28, while Gaziantep, which has not lost since it was beaten 3-1 by Galatasaray in the opening week, hosts Malatyaspor and Başakşehir entertains Denizlispor.



Elsewhere, Antalyaspor visits Erzurumspor and Kasımpaşa plays Gençlerbirliği at home on Nov. 28.



In Nov. 30’s games, Göztepe travels to Sivasspor and Kayserispor hosts Karagümrük.



The Süper Lig games are taking place with a limited number of fans allowed in boxes and under strict measures to stem the spread of the coronavirus.



With 21 teams in the league after the lifting of relegation last season, Hatayspor will have a bye week.