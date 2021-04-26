Fenerbahçe get narrow win to be hot on Beşiktaş's trail

  • April 26 2021 09:11:00

ISTANBUL-Anadolu Agency
Fenerbahçe secured a narrow 3-2 victory against Kasımpaşa in a Turkish Süper Lig match on April 25 to persevere in the title race.

Home team Fenerbahçe scored the opener in the 15th minute as Ecuadoran forward Enner Valencia's header beat Kasımpaşa goalkeeper Ertuğrul Taşkıran.

Kasımpaşa leveled the game in the 21st minute when Bosnian midfielder Haris Hajradinovic intercepted Fenerbahçe goalie Harun Tekin's inaccurate pass to score the equalizer at Ülker Stadium.

Another header in the 40th minute gave Fenerbahçe a 2-1 lead with Hungarian central defender Attila Szalai the scorer.

In the 45th minute of the first half, Valencia was fouled in the Kasımpaşa area and Fenerbahçe were awarded a penalty kick.

Valencia converted the penalty successfully to make the score 3-1 for Fenerbahçe.

Near the end of the second half, Hajradinovic had a through ball on a quick counterattack as he dribbled the ball into the Fenerbahçe area. Tekin left his goal to tackle him but fouled the Kasımpaşa midfielder.

Tekin was shown a yellow card for his mistimed tackle.

Kasımpaşa's Kosovan right back Florent Hadergjonaj scored from the white spot, making it 2-3.

But Fenerbahçe secured the win to pursue league leaders Beşiktaş.

The 2020-21 Süper Lig title race has been relentless between Beşiktaş and Fenerbahçe.

Second-place Fenerbahçe has 72 points in 35 matches.

Beşiktaş has 75 points to top the division.

Galatasaray is in third place with 69 points.

The Süper Lig season will end in May as only five games are left.

