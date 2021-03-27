Fenerbahçe Beko topple Olympiacos 76-71 in EuroLeague

ISTANBUL- Anadolu Agency

Turkish basketball club Fenerbahçe Beko beat Greek opponents Olympiacos 76-71 in a March 26 matchup of the Turkish Airlines EuroLeague Round 31.

Czech star Jan Vesely led Fenerbahçe Beko with 18 points at the Piraeus' Peace and Friendship Stadium.

Dyshawn Pierre added 15.

Olympiacos' French forward Livio Jean-Charles racked up 16 points to go along with eight rebounds.

Forward Sasha Vezenkov had 15 for the Greek club.

Fenerbahçe Beko had their nineteenth win in the EuroLeague regular season. Olympiacos now has 17 losses.

Fenerbahçe Beko will visit Germany's Bayern Munich on March 30.

The EuroLeague regular season will end after Round 34 games on April 8-9.