Fenerbahçe beat Göztepe 3-2 to top Süper Lig

ISTANBUL- Anadolu Agency

Fenerbahçe defeated Göztepe 3-2 Sunday to lead the Turkish Süper Lig.

The visitors drew first blood in the 27th minute as Fenerbahçe’s Argentine midfielder Jose Sosa scored from a penalty at Gürsel Aksel Stadium.

But Göztepe's Brazilian winger Guilherme Costa Marques pulled level in the 34th minute with a penalty kick.

Near the end of the first half, Fenerbahçe’s Turkish center back Serdar Aziz gave his team a 2-1 lead with a header.

In the 51st minute, Greek midfielder Dimitris Pelkas made it 3-1 for Fenerbahçe, scoring a header.

Göztepe narrowed the gap in the 63rd minute as Guilherme had an easy chance to tap the ball into Fenerbahçe’s net.

The Izmir team took risks for an equalizer, but Fenerbahçe secured a 3-2 win.

Following their victory in week five, Fenerbahçe boosted their points to 11 to top the league table.

Göztepe are currently in 10th spot with 6 points.

Second-place Aytemiz Alanyaspor has 10 points in four matches as the team from the Turkish Mediterranean will visit Istanbul’s Galatasaray for Monday’s league match.

Galatasaray is in fifth place in the Super Lig with 7 points.

Sunday’s results:

Fatih Karagümrük – Kasımpaşa: 1-1

Fraport TAV Antalyaspor – Gaziantep FK: 1-1

Göztepe – Fenerbahçe: 2-3