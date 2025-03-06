Female employment a must for economic success: DEİK

Female employment a must for economic success: DEİK

ISTANBUL
Female employment a must for economic success: DEİK

Boosting female employment across diverse industries and sectors is a linchpin for economic prosperity, said an official from the Foreign Economic Relations Board (DEİK).

“We cannot keep half of our population at home. Without integrating women into different sectors, success is unattainable,” DEİK Women’s Platform President Ebru Özdemir said during a panel held to mark the March 8 International Women’s Day.

“When more women ascend to leadership positions, we can cultivate stronger business relationships and achieve greater success,” she underscored.

Özdemir further noted that even within DEİK’s own structure, women account for a mere 10 percent of the board of directors, prompting the institution to take decisive steps toward rectifying this imbalance.

“We celebrate women who have broken barriers, but we also recognize the ongoing challenges. Our goal is to build a future where gender equality is not just an aspiration but a reality,” she said.

Echoing this sentiment, DEİK President Nail Olpak emphasized that women will play an increasingly pivotal role in shaping the economy of the future.

“In Spain, the traditional belief that fathers should be the primary financial providers has significantly changed. However, when I began my diplomatic career in the late 1980s, this was one of the biggest challenges I faced,” she said.

According to data published by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TÜİK) on March 6, the employment rate of women was less than half that of men in Türkiye.

Additionally, gender-based pay disparities persisted across all levels of education, with men consistently earning higher wages.

Meanwhile, a report released by U.N. Women on March 6 revealed that women’s rights regressed in a quarter of countries worldwide over the past year.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Erdoğan raises credit limits for artisans, tradesmen

Erdoğan raises credit limits for artisans, tradesmen
LATEST NEWS

  1. Erdoğan raises credit limits for artisans, tradesmen

    Erdoğan raises credit limits for artisans, tradesmen

  2. The Unstoppable March Forward: A Call for Action on International Women's Day

    The Unstoppable March Forward: A Call for Action on International Women's Day

  3. Prison sentences sought for senior TÜSİAD officials

    Prison sentences sought for senior TÜSİAD officials

  4. Ministry seeks clarification by renowned food critic over ‘cover ad’

    Ministry seeks clarification by renowned food critic over ‘cover ad’

  5. Israel army spokesman Hagari to retire

    Israel army spokesman Hagari to retire
Recommended
Climate change impacts sugar production: Association head

Climate change impacts sugar production: Association head
EBRD helps TEB Arval to electrify transport

EBRD helps TEB Arval to electrify transport
IFC invests in QNB Leasing to boost energy transition in Türkiye

IFC invests in QNB Leasing to boost energy transition in Türkiye
Germany was largest export market for automotive industry

Germany was largest export market for automotive industry
Inflation expectations for end of 2025 improve, shows survey

Inflation expectations for end of 2025 improve, shows survey
World debt soars 50 percent in decade, exceeding GDP growth

World debt soars 50 percent in decade, exceeding GDP growth
Microsoft to make $298 million AI investment in South Africa

Microsoft to make $298 million AI investment in South Africa
WORLD The Unstoppable March Forward: A Call for Action on International Womens Day

The Unstoppable March Forward: A Call for Action on International Women's Day

Imagine a world where women are denied the fundamental rights to education, voting, property and autonomy. A world where safety, dignity, and independence are not guarantees, but daily battles. This world, though seemingly archaic, remains a harsh reality for too many women and girls.
ECONOMY Climate change impacts sugar production: Association head

Climate change impacts sugar production: Association head

The increase in seasonal temperatures due to climate change has led to a decrease in the amount of sugar extracted from sugar beets.
SPORTS Legal experts weigh in on Mourinho’s controversial post-match remarks

Legal experts weigh in on Mourinho’s controversial post-match remarks

Fenerbahçe football club head coach José Mourinho has ignited a heated debate following his comments after a Galatasaray-Fenerbahçe derby match on Feb. 24 in which he stated that “everyone on the opposing bench was jumping like monkeys.”
﻿