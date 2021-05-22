Feline sound from mobile phone helps rescue stranded kitten

  • May 22 2021 07:00:00

ISTANBUL
A kitten that fell into a 15-meter hole between two walls of an apartment building in Istanbul was rescued after days of efforts by locals and firefighters.

Hearing the cat’s cry for help, the residents of the residential building in Maltepe district notified the fire department, but the firefighters could not get the cat out of the hole where it fell as a result of works on the first day.

Residents, who continued to work to save the cat, stretched a plastic pipe between the walls the next day, but the efforts were again fruitless.

Unable to reach the tiny cat, one local decided to play a video on his smartphone in which cats were meowing loudly.

Luckily the kitten, drawn by the feline sounds, climbed up through the plastic pipe extended into the gap it fell into and came close enough to the resident’s reach.

The cat was named Sütlaç, which means rice pudding in Turkish, after it was adopted by one of the residents in the neighborhood.

Sütlaç, which was checked at the veterinarian, reportedly was in good health.

