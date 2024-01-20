Fees to shoot films, ads at Cappadocia soar

CAPPADOCIA

In a recent development, Cappadocia, home to fairy chimneys and a tourism hotspot in Central Anatolia, has witnessed a significant surge in the fees for commercial film and video shoots, with a one-day filming rate soaring to 14,270 Turkish Liras ($472) and a one-second advertisement shoot to a whopping 40,773 liras ($1,350).

These adjustments are part of the amendments outlined in the "Regulation on Changes to the Procedures and Principles Regarding Applications Subject to Fees and Services to be Provided in Return for Fees in 2024" published in the Official Gazette by the Cappadocia Area Presidency.

Daily rates for commercial photography in the region have been increased to 815 liras, with monthly fees now at 12,232 liras and annual charges elevated to 109,377 liras.

Simultaneously, within the scope of the law, tourism operators engaged in sports activities for tourism purposes will now be required to pay 24,056 liras per permit application.

Furthermore, the demand for qualification certificates for tourism operators will incur a fee of 19,245 liras per certificate. The revised fees, effective immediately, are expected to receive both support and criticism.